Zumba Golf offered at CCPL
The Calloway County Public Library will offer Fall Zumba Gold classes from 6-6:45 p.m. on Mondays beginning Aug. 12, through Dec. 16. The classes are free of charge but registration is required and may be done online at www.callowaycountylibrary.org.
Need Line Golf Tournament planned
The Need Line Golf Tournament will be Friday, Sept. 13, at the Murray Country Club. It will be a four-person scramble with men’s, women’s and mixed team brackets. The entry fee is $200 per team. Tee-off is at 1 p.m. with lunch served at noon. In case of rain, the tournament will be Friday, Sept. 20. For team information, call 270-227-5890 or 270-753-6333. Tee sponsorships are available for $50 and may be done by calling 270-753-6333.
VFW Post 6291 to meet Thursday
VFW Post 6291 will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the National Guard Armory. For more information, call David Wilson at 770-841-2780.
Ashbury Cemetery Cleaning Day planned
The annual Asbury Cemetery Cleaning Day will be Saturday, Aug. 10. The service will begin at 11 a.m. with a potluck to follow. Those interested in the cemetery are invited to attend. Donations for the upkeep of the cemetery may be mailed to Marilynn Downey, 129 Fire Station Drive, Kirksey, KY 42054. In case of rain, the event will be at Kirksey Methodist Church.
Ladies Auxiliary VFW will meet
Ladies VFW Post 6291 will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the National Guard Armory. An informal meeting with the VFW Post 6291 will be at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Loretta Barrow at 270-489-2436.
MHS will host Meet the Tigers Night
The Murray High Boosters will host its annual Meet The Tigers Night at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. Athletes for fall sports will be introduced along with the award-winning band. All sports will have individual booths and the band will have concessions.
ALS Support Group meets Thursday
The Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Center for Health and Wellness Board Room. For more information, call Mitzi Cathey at 270-293-1748.
CCHS Class of 1979 to hold reunion
The Calloway County High School Class of 1979 will hold its reunion from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the WoodmenLife Building at 330 C.C. Lowry Drive. Dress attire is casual and cost is $30 per classmate or $50 per couple. Make checks payable to Kim Phillips with full name and name of guest, mailing address, email address and home/cell number. Deadline for receipt of check and information must be received by Friday, Aug. 16. Send information and check to Kim Starks Phillips, 1164 Phillips Drive, Hazel, KY 42049. For additional information, contact Rose Elder at roseelder1961@gmail.com or call 270-293-9269.
Lassiter Cemetery will meet Saturday
The Lassiter Cemetery #6 will have its annual meeting Saturday, Aug. 10. Bids for the upkeep of the cemetery grounds will be accepted at noon. Donations are needed and may be mailed to Lassiter Cemetery Fund, Linda Armstrong, treasurer, 858 Galloway Road, Mayfield, KY 42066. For questions, call 270-345-2596.
Dobson Cemetery to hold annual meeting
The annual Dobson Cemetery meeting and Decoration Day will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. The cemetery is on the Cuba/Water Valley Highway in Graves County. Donations may be mailed to Gail Dobson, KY 1390, Mayfield, KY 42066. For more information, call 270-328-8612.
Writers Support Group meets Saturday
The Murray Writers Support Group will met Saturday, Aug. 10, at Brookdale of Murray. The meeting will be devoted to the technique of characterization. The meet-and-greet will be at 12:30 p.m. and the meeting will be from 1-3. Meetings are open to anyone interested in writing, both published authors and beginners. For more information, contact Dr. Ken Tucker at 270-753-6886 or email ken@kyken.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.