Make A Difference Day to be Saturday
The 122nd Bill Wells Make A Difference Day will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 10, at Roy Stewart Stadium (enter from 12th Street). Accepted will be tires with a maximum of 5 per household and no larger than a light truck vehicle, paper, plastic, used athletic equipment, clothes, shoes, books, electronic scrap, eye glasses, aluminum cans, flags for retirement, old medications, inkjet cartridges, glass, iPods and Mp3 players, cell phones and batteries.
Zumba Golf offered at CCPL
The Calloway County Public Library will offer Fall Zumba Gold classes from 6-6:45 p.m. on Mondays beginning Aug. 12, through Dec. 16. The classes are free of charge but registration is required and may be done online at www.callowaycountylibrary.org.
Dobson Cemetery to hold annual meeting
The annual Dobson Cemetery meeting and Decoration Day will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. The cemetery is on the Cuba/Water Valley Highway in Graves County. Donations may be mailed to Gail Dobson, KY 1390, Mayfield, KY 42066. For more information, call 270-328-8612.
Need Line Golf Tournament planned
The Need Line Golf Tournament will be Friday, Sept. 13, at the Murray Country Club. It will be a four-person scramble with men’s, women’s and mixed team brackets. The entry fee is $200 per team. Tee-off is at 1 p.m. with lunch served at noon. In case of rain, the tournament will be Friday, Sept. 20. For team information, call 270-227-5890 or 270-753-6333. Tee sponsorships are available for $50 and may be done by calling 270-753-6333.
Ashbury Cemetery Cleaning Day planned
The annual Ashbury Cemetery Cleaning Day will be Saturday, Aug. 10. The service will begin at 11 a.m. with a potluck to follow. Those interested in the cemetery are invited to attend. Donations for the upkeep of the cemetery may be mailed to Marilynn Downey, 129 Fire Station Drive, Kirksey, KY 42054. In case of rain, the event will be at Kirksey Methodist Church.
MHS will host Meet the Tigers Night
The Murray High Boosters will host its annual Meet The Tigers Night at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. Athletes for fall sports will be introduced along with the award-winning band. All sports will have individual booths and the band will have concessions.
Lassiter Cemetery will meet Saturday
The Lassiter Cemetery #6 will have its annual meeting Saturday, Aug. 10. Bids for the upkeep of the cemetery grounds will be accepted at noon. Donations are needed and may be mailed to Lassiter Cemetery Fund, Linda Armstrong, treasurer, 858 Galloway Road, Mayfield, KY 42066. For questions, call 270-345-2596.
Between the Rivers to hold homecoming
The Land Between the Rivers, Trigg County will hold its 48th annual homecoming Sunday, Aug. 11, at 9:30 a.m. at the LBL Fenton Airport Pavilion. A potluck picnic will be at noon. Bring food, drinks and chairs, and a cherished family heirloom. For more information, contact Joanna Harvey at 270-522-3956 or Faye Oakley at 270-271-2200.
Writers Support Group meets Saturday
The Murray Writers Support Group will met Saturday, Aug. 10, at Brookdale of Murray. The meeting will be devoted to the technique of characterization. The meet-and-greet will be at 12:30 p.m. and the meeting will be from 1-3. Meetings are open to anyone interested in writing, both published authors and beginners. For more information, contact Dr. Ken Tucker at 270-753-6886 or email ken@kyken.com.
MAG to host reception Friday
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center will host an opening reception of “Poetry in Stone,” by local stonemason Russell Dawson, from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, in the MAG Gallery. This exhibit will be a photo documentary of Dawson’s work from homes around the region. The public is invited to attend. For more information, visit www.murrayartguild.org.
CCRTA will meet Monday
The Calloway County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse. Gary Harbin will speak on pensions. Bring school supplies to be distributed to local schools. Cost for the catered meal is $11.
Community breakfast planned
Kirksey United Methodist Church will host a community breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. A traditional breakfast of bacon, sausage, gravy, eggs and biscuits will be served. Donations will be accepted with proceeds going to local charities. All are welcome.
CC Fire Board to hold special meeting
The Calloway County Fire Protection Board will hold a special called meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at the CCFR Station #1. This meeting is to discuss the setting of the 2020 tax rate. The public is invited to attend.
Kids Care for Hunger plans packing
Murray’s Kids Care for Hunger will have a packing event Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Stahler Farm on KY 121 South. Packing sessions will be at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Volunteers are needed for each session or both.
McGuire Cemetery to hold meeting
The annual meeting of the McGuire Cemetery will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. There will be a short service/business meeting and a potluck lunch will follow. Those interested in bidding on the maintenance contract for next year are encouraged to attend. Families are encouraged to attend and make a contribution for the cemetery upkeep. The cemetery is on the Emerson/State Line Road between Weakley County, Tennessee, and Graves County, Kentucky. Donations may be mailed to Dannie Harrison, 808 Nancy Drive, Murray, KY 42071.
Reformers Unanimous meets Fridays
Reformers Unanimous, a Bible-based addiction program, meets at 7 p.m. every Friday at Eastwood Baptist Church at 2191 KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-1834.
