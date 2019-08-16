CCPL accepting trustee applications
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees is now accepting applications for a trustee position. Applications may be found online at www.callowaycountylibrary.org/Employment. Print copies of the application are available at the CCPL Circulation Desk. Completed forms should be mailed to Library Director, 710 Main St., Murray, KY 42071, or email to trusteeapplicant@callowaycountylibrary.org. Completed forms must be received by Friday, Aug. 30.
MCC Park Board meets Monday
The Murray-Calloway County Park Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at the Miller Courthouse Annex. The finance committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend all meetings.
CCHS Class of 1979 to hold reunion
The Calloway County High School Class of 1979 will hold its reunion from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the WoodmenLife Building at 330 C.C. Lowry Drive. Dress attire is casual and cost is $30 per classmate or $50 per couple. Make checks payable to Kim Phillips with full name and name of guest, mailing address, email address and home/cell number. Deadline for receipt of check and information must be received by Friday, Aug. 16. Send information and check to Kim Starks Phillips, 1164 Phillips Drive, Hazel, KY 42049. For additional information, contact Rose Elder at roseelder1961@gmail.com or call 270-293-9269.
Kids Care for Hunger plans packing
Murray’s Kids Care for Hunger will have a packing event Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Stahler Farm on KY 121 South. Packing sessions will be at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Volunteers are needed for each session.
Friends and Family Night to be held
Sugar Creek Baptist Church will host Friends and Family Night from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. There will be a cookout with free food, bouncy houses and games for children and adults. The church is at 1888 Faxon Road and the public is invited to attend.
SO to hold flag football registration
Murray Special Olympics will hold registration for flag football at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Bee Creek Pavilion. Anyone 8 and older with intellectual or developmental disabilities is welcome to register. Flag football is a co-ed sport open to all ages and ability levels. For more information or questions, call Laura Miller at 279-293-9054.
Reunion planned for MHS Class of 1969
The Murray High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50-year reunion on Oct. 4 and 5. A social hour will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Murray Middle School. MHS has a home football game and plans are to attend the game at 7 p.m. and reservations have been made also at the Big Apple for a gathering. Saturday, Oct. 5, a dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Murray Country Club. Dress is casual and guests will order from a choice of three entrées and pay individually. A fee of $10 per classmate will be collected at the door to cover the cost of rental of the clubhouse. Reservations need to be made by calling Johnny Gingles at 270-753-6132.
Senior Citizens Center to hold fundraiser
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center is hosting a Meatloaf Fundraiser Wednesday, Aug. 21. The meal consists of meatloaf, loaded mashed potatoes, green beans, cheesecake and Sister Shubert roll for $6. Orders must be picked up from 4-6 p.m. and deadline for orders is noon Tuesday, Aug. 20. To place an order, email dbarger@murrayseniorcenter.org, call 270-753-0929 or fax 270-753-2374. All proceeds benefit the Meals on Wheels program.
Conservation Board will meet Monday
The Calloway County Conservation District Board of Directors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at the Conservation Office at 88 Robertson Road South. For questions, call 270-873-3070.
CCHS Class of 1989 reunion planned
The Calloway County High School Class of 1989 will hold its 30-year reunion Saturday, Aug. 31. Two free events will be offered during the day. Donuts and coffee in the cafeteria of CCHS will be from 8:30-10 a.m. with an opportunity to tour the school. A family day in the park will be from noon to 2 p.m. at the Bailey Pavilion (by the dog park entrance) in Central Park. At 5:30 p.m. a dinner will be at the Murray Country Club with a cost of $30 per person. Payment may be sent to Stefani Billington at 1613 Cardinal Drive, Murray, KY 42071. Deadline is Aug. 23. For questions, email callowaycountyclassof1989@gmail.com.
MWC Music Dept. to meet Tuesday
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will met at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by Joan Bowker. The hostesses are Shirley Jenstrom, Vonnie Adams, Anita Vance, Rita Cummings and Judith Hill.
Healthy Kids Summit planned
The Childhood Obesity Prevention Action Team (COPAT) will host a Healthy Kids Summit for the Purchase Area from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Sullivan University - Mayfield campus at 1102 Paris Road. There is no charge but participants must register by Aug. 21 at www.purchasehealthconnections.com/copat. COPAT will debut its healthy kids toolkit which includes local data on children. The summit will include speakers on physical activity and nutrition in children from pre K to adolescent and applies to homes, schools and community organizations. Lunch and snacks will be provided. Visit the website at purchasehealthconnections.com or call 270-444-9625 ext. 107 for more information.
Neighborhood food pantry available
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will host a neighborhood food and clothing pantry from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail with Ronnie Burkeen as the pastor. For more information, call 270-436-5820 or 270-436-5737.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Diana at 270-227-0951 or Belinda at 270-293-5100.
