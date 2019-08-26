Seminar planned at MCC Senior Citizens
A seminar on “End of Life Planning” will be presented at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Presentations will be made about wills and trusts, medicaid, hospice and funeral and cremation pre-planning. A free lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m., but reservations need to be made by calling 270-753-0929.
MAG offering fall classes
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center announces its youth and adult fall classes. Offered are Clay on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for teens and adults; Afterschool Studio on Tuesdays for children 7 and up; Whirl in September for preschoolers; and Second Saturday studios for children 7 and up. All classes are open and registration may be completed online at www.murrayartguild.org.
CCPL accepting trustee applications
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees is now accepting applications for a trustee position. Applications may be found online at www.callowaycountylibrary.org/Employment. Print copies of the application are available at the CCPL Circulation Desk. Completed forms should be mailed to Library Director, 710 Main St., Murray, KY 42071, or email to trusteeapplicant@callowaycountylibrary.org. Completed forms must be received by Friday, Aug. 30.
UDC will meet Wednesday
The J.N. Williams 805 United Daughters of the Confederacy will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Crossroads Restaurant. Women with Confederate ancestors are invited to attend.
Seminars planned at Accessible Living
The Center for Accessible Living will present two seminars on STABLE Kentucky Accounts which allows individuals with disabilities the ability to save and invest up to $15,000 per year without losing government benefits. Presentations will be at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Center for Accessible Living at 1051 N. 16th St., Suite C. For more information and to RSVP, call 270-753-7676.
CC Board of Health to meet
The Calloway County Board of Health will meet at noon Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Calloway County Health Department. The agenda includes approval of prior board minutes, approval of board nominations, FY19 financial statements and FY20 budget for the taxing district, approval of the 2019 public health tax resolution, to obtain resolution signatures and the director’s report. All meetings are open to the public.
Donations being taken for Clutch
Angie McCord, a local CrossFit coach, is raising funds for Clutch during the month of August. Clutch’s mission is to keep stock of free feminine hygiene products in all girls’ restrooms in middle and high school. For each dollar donated in her name, two burpees will be donated to Clutch. Donations may be made by Paypal at www.hendrickslawoffice.com/cluth-donation-page. McCord also has a video posted at youtu.be/QUEHWJgaHKk.
MHS Class of 1959 to hold reunion
The Murray High School Class of 1959 will hold its 60th reunion on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the home of Rebecca Landolt. A fish fry by Nicky Ryan will be at 5 p.m. On Friday, Sept. 6, the class will meet at 6 p.m. at Murray Middle School to attend the Murray High School Homecoming football game. For more information, contact Jeanie Turner at 270-753-8463.
Breast Cancer Group meets Tuesday
The Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Penn Station. For more information, contact Evelyn Wallis at 270-489-2462.
Parenting classes offered
The Calloway County Extension Office is hosting an eight-week series on “The Parenting Puzzle,” which consists of eight lessons covering child development (birth through teen years), parenting and relationship skills, healthy eating on a budget, financial skills, mental health and substance abuse. The classes are free, but registration is required. The first class is Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 5:30-7 p.m. Subsequent classes will be each Tuesday through Oct. 15. Parents may come to any class at any time. The classes do not have to be attended in the order they are offered. To register for the classes, call 270-753-1462.
MHS Class of 1979 plans reunion
The Murray High School Class of 1979 will have its 40th class reunion Friday, Sept. 6, and Saturday, Sept. 7. At 5 p.m. Friday, the class will tailgate behind Ty Holland Stadium and will have reserved seating for the homecoming football game. Howard and Rhonda Boone will host a gathering at their home at 315 Country Club Lane from 7-10 p.m. Please BYOB and snacks to both events. The class will meet at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, for breakfast at Crossroads Restaurant. A golf scramble will be at 10 a.m. at the Murray Country Club. Contact Howard at 270-293-4808 by Thursday, Sept. 5, if you plan to play. A tour of MHS will be at 3:30 p.m. Class pictures will be taken at 6:45 p.m. on the steps of Pogue Library at Murray State University and the reunion dinner will be at 7 p.m. at Tap 216. Cost will be $20 per person at the door. RSVP for dinner by Saturday, Aug. 31, on Facebook or call Betsy Gore Bond at 270-498-5626 or Carlton Bumphis at 270-227-6777.
Need Line to host golf tournament
The Need Line Golf Tournament will be Friday, Sept. 13, at the Murray Country Club. It will be a four-person scramble with men’s, women’s and mixed team brackets. The entry fee is $200 per team. Tee-off is at 1 p.m. with lunch served at noon. In case of rain, the tournament will be Friday, Sept. 20. For team information, call 270-227-5890 or 270-753-6333. Tee sponsorships are available for $50 and may be done by calling 270-753-6333.
Celebrate Recovery meets Tuesdays
Celebrate Recovery is a 12-step Christ-centered recovery meeting program for anyone who struggles with hurts, habits or hang-ups. Meetings are held from 6:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church on KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-6695.
