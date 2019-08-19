Senior Citizens Center to hold fundraiser
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center is hosting a Meatloaf Fundraiser Wednesday, Aug. 21. The meal consists of meatloaf, loaded mashed potatoes, green beans, cheesecake and Sister Shubert roll for $6. Orders must be picked up from 4-6 p.m. and deadline for orders is noon Tuesday, Aug. 20. To place an order, email dbarger@murrayseniorcenter.org, call 270-753-0929 or fax 270-753-2374. All proceeds benefit the Meals on Wheels program.
MWC Music Dept. to meet Tuesday
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by Joan Bowker. The hostesses are Shirley Jenstrom, Vonnie Adams, Anita Vance, Rita Cummings and Judith Hill.
CCPL accepting trustee applications
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees is now accepting applications for a trustee position. Applications may be found online at www.callowaycountylibrary.org/Employment. Print copies of the application are available at the CCPL Circulation Desk. Completed forms should be mailed to Library Director, 710 Main St., Murray, KY 42071, or email to trusteeapplicant@callowaycountylibrary.org. Completed forms must be received by Friday, Aug. 30.
Reunion planned for MHS Class of 1969
The Murray High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50-year reunion on Oct. 4 and 5. A social hour will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Murray Middle School. MHS has a home football game and plans are to attend the game at 7 p.m. and reservations have been made also at the Big Apple for a gathering. Saturday, Oct. 5, a dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Murray Country Club. Dress is casual and guests will order from a choice of three entrées and pay individually. A fee of $10 per classmate will be collected at the door to cover the cost of rental of the clubhouse. Reservations need to be made by calling Johnny Gingles at 270-753-6132.
Healthy Kids Summit planned
The Childhood Obesity Prevention Action Team (COPAT) will host a Healthy Kids Summit for the Purchase Area from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Sullivan University - Mayfield campus at 1102 Paris Road. There is no charge but participants must register by Aug. 21 at www.purchasehealthconnections.com/copat. COPAT will debut its healthy kids toolkit which includes local data on children. The summit will include speakers on physical activity and nutrition in children from pre K to adolescent and applies to homes, schools and community organizations. Lunch and snacks will be provided. Visit the website at purchasehealthconnections.com or call 270-444-9625 ext. 107 for more information.
Neighborhood food pantry available
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will host a neighborhood food and clothing pantry from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail with Ronnie Burkeen as the pastor. For more information, call 270-436-5820 or 270-436-5737.
MHS SBDM Council to meet
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, in the MHS Conference Room.
CCHS Class of 1989 reunion planned
The Calloway County High School Class of 1989 will hold its 30-year reunion Saturday, Aug. 31. Two free events will be offered during the day. Donuts and coffee in the cafeteria of CCHS will be from 8:30-10 a.m. with an opportunity to tour the school. A family day in the park will be from noon to 2 p.m. at the Bailey Pavilion (by the dog park entrance) in Central Park. At 5:30 p.m. a dinner will be at the Murray Country Club with a cost of $30 per person. Payment may be sent to Stefani Billington at 1613 Cardinal Drive, Murray, KY 42071. Deadline is Aug. 23. For questions, email callowaycountyclassof1989@gmail.com.
American Legion Post 73 meets Thursday
The American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, Aug. 22, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship will be at 6:30 p.m. and the business meeting is at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
Celebrate Recovery to meet
Celebrate Recovery is a 12-step Christ-centered recovery meeting program for anyone who struggles with hurts, habits or hang-ups. Meetings are held from 6:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church on KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-6695.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet from 9-10 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Barbara Lively at 502-598-9252.
Bingo to be held Tuesdays at KoC
The public is invited to Bingo Night, held every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 332 Squire Road. For more information call Kevin at 270-293-7061.
Veterans assistance offered at VFW Post
The service officer for VFW Post 6291, Charles ‘Chuck’ Fuller, will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays at the VFW Office in the Heritage Hall Building on the campus of Murray State University, to assist veterans and families in understanding veteran benefits. For more information, call 270-873-5384 and leave a message.
Donations needed for cemetery upkeep
The Hazel Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. People owning lots or with family buried in Hazel are asked to contribute. Donations may be sent to Beth Mangrum, 1437 Old Whitlock Road, Puryear, TN 38251.
AA meetings available
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women with the purpose to help others to recover from the pain and suffering of alcoholism. There are meetings in Murray seven days a week, midday and evenings. For more information, call 270-535-4111, 270-799-1065 or 270-226-3971 or visit www.wkintergroup.org.
