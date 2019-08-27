Community Night to be Tuesday
Community Night at the Murray-Calloway County Chestnut Park will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, presented by the Murray Police Department. Activities will be the Air-Evac Fly In, inflatables, free child identification kits and booths set up by multiple organizations and coalitions in Murray-Calloway County. Also present will be the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, the Murray State University Police Department and the Calloway County Fire-Rescue. There will be activities for all ages.
Seminar planned at MCC Senior Citizens
A seminar on “End of Life Planning” will be presented at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Presentations will be made about wills and trusts, Medicaid, hospice and funeral and cremation pre-planning. A free lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m., but reservations need to be made by calling 270-753-0929.
MAG offering fall classes
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center announces its youth and adult fall classes. Offered are Clay on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for teens and adults; Afterschool Studio on Tuesdays for children 7 and up; Whirl in September for preschoolers; and Second Saturday studios for children 7 and up. All classes are open and registration may be completed online at www.murrayartguild.org.
CCPL accepting trustee applications
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees is now accepting applications for a trustee position. Applications may be found online at www.callowaycountylibrary.org/Employment. Print copies of the application are available at the CCPL Circulation Desk. Completed forms should be mailed to Library Director, 710 Main St., Murray, KY 42071, or email to trusteeapplicant@callowaycountylibrary.org. Completed forms must be received by Friday, Aug. 30.
UDC will meet Wednesday
The J.N. Williams 805 United Daughters of the Confederacy will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Crossroads Restaurant. Women with Confederate ancestors are invited to attend.
Donations being taken for Clutch
Angie McCord, a local CrossFit coach, is raising funds for Clutch during the month of August. Clutch’s mission is to keep stock of free feminine hygiene products in all girls’ restrooms in middle and high school. For each dollar donated in her name, two burpees will be donated to Clutch. Donations may be made by Paypal at www.hendrickslawoffice.com/cluth-donation-page. McCord also has a video posted at youtu.be/QUEHWJgaHKk.
MHS Class of 1959 to hold reunion
The Murray High School Class of 1959 will hold its 60th reunion on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the home of Rebecca Landolt. On Friday, Sept. 6, the class will meet at 6 p.m. at Murray Middle School to attend the Murray High School Homecoming football game. For more information, contact Jeanie Turner at 270-753-8463.
MAG announces closing reception
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center announces the closing reception of the Summer Youth Exhibit Friday, Aug. 30, from 5-6 p.m. This exhibit will feature samples of student work from the MAG Summer Workshops. Parents are asked to pick up participants work at this time. The exhibit is at the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau at 206 S. Fourth St. The exhibit is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit www.murrayartguild.org.
Need Line to host golf tournament
The Need Line Golf Tournament will be Friday, Sept. 13, at the Murray Country Club. It will be a four-person scramble with men’s, women’s and mixed team brackets. The entry fee is $200 per team. Tee-off is at 1 p.m. with lunch served at noon. In case of rain, the tournament will be Friday, Sept. 20. For team information, call 270-227-5890 or 270-753-6333.
MHS Class of 1979 plans reunion
The Murray High School Class of 1979 will have its 40th class reunion Friday, Sept. 6, and Saturday, Sept. 7. At 5 p.m. Friday, the class will tailgate behind Ty Holland Stadium and will have reserved seating for the homecoming football game. Howard and Rhonda Boone will host a gathering at their home at 315 Country Club Lane from 7-10 p.m. Please BYOB and snacks to both events. The class will meet at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, for breakfast at Crossroads Restaurant. A golf scramble will be at 10 a.m. at the Murray Country Club. Contact Howard at 270-293-4808 by Thursday, Sept. 5, if you plan to play. A tour of MHS will be at 3:30 p.m. Class pictures will be taken at 6:45 p.m. on the steps of Pogue Library at Murray State University and the reunion dinner will be at 7 p.m. at Tap 216. Cost will be $20 per person at the door. RSVP for dinner by Saturday, Aug. 31, on Facebook or call Betsy Gore Bond at 270-498-5626 or Carlton Bumphis at 270-227-6777.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy, Bill Cowan and Ray Campbell of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call Kennedy at 270-752-3333.
Senior bowling available
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $10 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
Bazzell Cemetery donations needed
The Bazzell Cemetery, located on Bazzell Cemetery Road just southwest of Coldwater, is in need of donations to help with the upkeep of the cemetery. Bazzell Cemetery is incorporated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and is approved with the IRS as a nonprofit charitable organization eligible to receive tax deductible donations. Checks should be paid payable to the Bazzell Cemetery Fund and sent to Willis Sanders, 8224 KY 121 N., Murray, KY 42071 or call 270-489-2212.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.