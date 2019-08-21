Parenting classes offered
The Calloway County Extension Office is hosting an eight-week series on “The Parenting Puzzle,” which consists of eight lessons covering child development (birth through teen years), parenting and relationship skills, healthy eating on a budget, financial skills, mental health and substance abuse. The classes are free, but registration is required. The first class is Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 5:30-7 p.m. Subsequent classes will be each Tuesday through Oct. 15. Parents may come to any class at any time. The classes do not have to be attended in the order they are offered. To register for the classes, call 270-753-1462.
CC Extension Board meets Monday
The Calloway County Extension District Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at the Calloway County Extension Office. This meeting will be in place of the regularly-scheduled meeting of Sept. 2.
CCPL accepting trustee applications
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees is now accepting applications for a trustee position. Applications may be found online at www.callowaycountylibrary.org/Employment. Print copies of the application are available at the CCPL Circulation Desk. Completed forms should be mailed to Library Director, 710 Main St., Murray, KY 42071, or email to trusteeapplicant@callowaycountylibrary.org. Completed forms must be received by Friday, Aug. 30.
Murray FRYSC Council to meet
The Murray Family Resource Youth Service Center Advisory Council will meet at noon Friday, Aug. 23, at the Murray Board of Education West Conference Room. Lunch will be served. Please RSVP to Morgan Carman at 270-759-9592 or email morgan.carman@murray.kyschools.us.
American Legion Post 73 meets Thursday
The American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, Aug. 22, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship will be at 6:30 p.m. and the business meeting is at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
Harbour Center to hold council meeting
The Harbour Youth Service Center at Calloway County High School will hold its Advisory Council meeting at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22. All stakeholders are welcome to attend.
Compassionate Friends to meet
The Compassionate Friends Support Group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, in the Jan and Kay Dalton Conference Room on the first floor of the North Tower of the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. This support group meets for the encouragement of bereaved parents who have lost children as a result of accident, illness or tragedy, regardless of their child’s age. For more information, call Hilda Bennett at 731-498-8324 or Chaplain Kerry Lambert at 270-762-1274.
Seminars planned at Accessible Living
The Center for Accessible Living will present two seminars on STABLE Kentucky Accounts which allows individuals with disabilities the ability to save and invest up to $15,000 per year without losing government benefits. Presentations will be at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Center for Accessible Living at 1051 N. 16th St., Suite C. For more information and to RSVP, call 270-753-7676.
CC Board of Health will meet
The Calloway County Board of Health will meet at noon Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Calloway County Health Department. The agenda includes approval of prior board minutes, approval of board nominations, FY19 financial statements and FY20 budget for the taxing district, approval of the 2019 public health tax resolution, to obtain resolution signatures and the director’s report. All meetings are open to the public.
Food pantry open Friday at Goshen UMC
The food pantry at Goshen United Methodist Church will be open from 10 am. until noon Friday, Aug. 23. The church is in the Stella community at 4726 KY 121 North.
Al-Anon Support Group meets Thursday
An Al-Anon Support Group meets at 6 p.m. each Thursday, at the Southside Shopping Center, Suite J. For more information, call Barb at 270-978-1954.
