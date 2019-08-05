MWC Executive Board meets Monday
The Executive Board of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at the clubhouse. President Pat Seiber urges all members to attend.
Zumba Golf offered at CCPL
The Calloway County Public Library will offer Fall Zumba Gold classes from 6-6:45 p.m. on Mondays beginning Aug. 12, through Dec. 16. The classes are free of charge but registration is required and may be done online at www.callowaycountylibrary.org.
CCHS Class of 1989 to hold reunion
The Calloway County High School Class of 1989 will hold its 30-year reunion Saturday, Aug. 31. Two free events will be offered during the day. Donuts and coffee in the cafeteria of CCHS will be from 8:30-10 a.m. with an opportunity to tour the school. A family day in the park will be from noon to 2 p.m. at the Bailey Pavilion (by the dog park entrance) in Central Park. At 5:30 p.m. a dinner will be at the Murray Country Club with a cost of $30 per person. Payment may be sent to Stefani Billington at 1613 Cardinal Drive, Murray, KY 42071. Deadline is Aug. 23. For questions, email callowaycountyclassof1989@gmail.com.
Need Line Golf Tournament planned
The Need Line Golf Tournament will be Friday, Sept. 13, at the Murray Country Club. It will be a four-person scramble with men’s, women’s and mixed team brackets. The entry fee is $200 per team. Tee-off is at 1 p.m. with lunch served at noon. In case of rain, the tournament will be Friday, Sept. 20. For team information, call 270-227-5890 or 270-753-6333. Tee sponsorships are available for $50 and may be done by calling 270-753-6333.
Nutrition education program offered
The Nutrition Education Program of the Calloway County Extension Service is holding a six-week session of the Healthy Choices program. The sessions are free for limited resource residents of Calloway County. An adult program will begin Wednesday, Aug. 14, and meet every Wednesday through Sept. 18, from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Extension campus at 93 Extension Way. For more information or to register for the class, call 270-753-1452.
WoodmenLife 592 will meet
WoodmenLife 592 will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the WoodmenLife Building on C.C. Lowry Drive. Members are asked to bring donations for Need Line. A meal will be provided.
Diabetes education sessions offered
Diabetes education sessions will be offered every Wednesday, beginning Aug. 14, through Sept. 4, at the Calloway County Health Department. The sessions will focus on learning the latest information on managing diabetes, including health eating, developing an active lifestyle, taking medications and reducing health risks. The classes are from 9 a.m. to noon. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required. Call 270-753-3381 to register.
MHS Class of 1959 plans reunion
The Murray High School Class of 1959 will hold its 60-year reunion Sept. 6 and 7. At 6 p.m. the class will meet at Murray Middle School during the MHS All-Class Reunion and attend the home football game. At 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, members will meet at Rebecca Landolt’s house for a fish fry catered by Nicky Ryan. For questions or information, call Jeanie Talent Turner at 270-753-8463.
Healthy Choices for seniors offered
A Healthy Choices program will be offered through the Nutrition Education Program of the Calloway County Extension Service for senior citizens. This is a six-week program which begins Thursday, Aug. 8, and meets each Thursday through Sept. 12, at Wesley of Murray at 440 Utterback Road, from 10-11:45 a.m. For more information or to register, call 270-753-1452.
Peaches ready for pickup Tuesday
The peaches for the Murray High Lady Tigers Soccer and Basketball fundraiser will be ready for pickup from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Murray High School. There will be extra orders to sell that day.
MHS Class of 1999 to hold reunion
The Murray High School Class of 1999 will hold its 20-year reunion at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Tap 216. The price is $25 and can be paid at the door. Heavy appetizers will be served and a cash bar will be available. All classmates, spouses and significant others are encouraged to attend.
Temple Hill Masonic Lodge will meet
Temple Hill 276 Masonic Lodge will meet Tuesday, Aug. 6. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. Master Jeff Kirks urges all master masons to attend.
Between the Rivers reunion planned
The Land Between the Rivers, Trigg County will hold its 48th annual homecoming Sunday, Aug. 11, at 9:30 a.m. at the LBL Fenton Airport Pavilion. A potluck picnic will be at noon. Bring food, drinks and chairs, and a cherished family heirloom. For more information, contact Joanna Harvey at 270-522-3956 or Faye Oakley at 270-271-2200.
Celebrate Recovery meets Tuesdays
Celebrate Recovery is a 12-step Christ-centered recovery meeting program for anyone who struggles with hurts, habits or hang-ups. Meetings are held from 6:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church on KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-6695.
Veterans assistance offered at VFW Post
The service officer for VFW Post 6291, Charles ‘Chuck’ Fuller, will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays at the VFW Office in the Heritage Hall Building on the campus of Murray State University, to assist veterans and families in understanding veteran benefits. For more information, call 270-873-5384 and leave a message.
Cemetery seeking donations
Donations for the maintenance of North Pleasant Grove Cemetery may be sent to Julia Cain, 2200 Erwin Road, Murray, KY 42071.
