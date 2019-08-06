Peaches ready for pickup Tuesday
The peaches for the Murray High Lady Tigers Soccer and Basketball fundraiser will be ready for pickup from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Murray High School. There will be extra orders to sell that day.
Zumba Golf offered at CCPL
The Calloway County Public Library will offer Fall Zumba Gold classes from 6-6:45 p.m. on Mondays beginning Aug. 12, through Dec. 16. The classes are free of charge but registration is required and may be done online at www.callowaycountylibrary.org.
CCHS Class of 1989 to hold reunion
The Calloway County High School Class of 1989 will hold its 30-year reunion Saturday, Aug. 31. Two free events will be offered during the day. Donuts and coffee in the cafeteria of CCHS will be from 8:30-10 a.m. with an opportunity to tour the school. A family day in the park will be from noon to 2 p.m. at the Bailey Pavilion (by the dog park entrance) in Central Park. At 5:30 p.m. a dinner will be at the Murray Country Club with a cost of $30 per person. Payment may be sent to Stefani Billington at 1613 Cardinal Drive, Murray, KY 42071. Deadline is Aug. 23. For questions, email callowaycountyclassof1989@gmail.com.
Need Line Golf Tournament planned
The Need Line Golf Tournament will be Friday, Sept. 13, at the Murray Country Club. It will be a four-person scramble with men’s, women’s and mixed team brackets. The entry fee is $200 per team. Tee-off is at 1 p.m. with lunch served at noon. In case of rain, the tournament will be Friday, Sept. 20. For team information, call 270-227-5890 or 270-753-6333. Tee sponsorships are available for $50 and may be done by calling 270-753-6333.
Nutrition education program offered
The Nutrition Education Program of the Calloway County Extension Service is holding a six-week session of the Healthy Choices program. The sessions are free for limited resource residents of Calloway County. An adult program will begin Wednesday, Aug. 14, and meet every Wednesday through Sept. 18, from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Extension campus at 93 Extension Way. For more information or to register for the class, call 270-753-1452.
ALS Support Group meets Thursday
The Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Center for Health and Wellness Board Room. For more information, call Mitzi Cathey at 270-293-1748.
Diabetes education sessions offered
Diabetes education sessions will be offered every Wednesday, beginning Aug. 14, through Sept. 4, at the Calloway County Health Department. The sessions will focus on learning the latest information on managing diabetes, including health eating, developing an active lifestyle, taking medications and reducing health risks. The classes are from 9 a.m. to noon. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required. Call 270-753-3381 to register.
MHS Class of 1959 plans reunion
The Murray High School Class of 1959 will hold its 60-year reunion Sept. 6 and 7. At 6 p.m. the class will meet at Murray Middle School during the MHS All-Class Reunion and attend the home football game. At 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, members will meet at Rebecca Landolt’s house for a fish fry catered by Nicky Ryan. For questions or information, call Jeanie Talent Turner at 270-753-8463.
MAG to hold Holiday Sale
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center announces a call for its 38th annual Holiday Sale, held the third weekend in November at the Springhill Suites in Murray. This is a juried sale of local fine art and crafts and new vendors are encouraged to apply. The deadline to apply is Aug. 8. For more information, visit www.murrayartguild.org.
VFW Post 6291 to meet Thursday
VFW Post 6291 will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the National Guard Armory. For more information, call David Wilson at 770-841-2780.
Between the Rivers reunion planned
The Land Between the Rivers, Trigg County will hold its 48th annual homecoming Sunday, Aug. 11, at 9:30 a.m. at the LBL Fenton Airport Pavilion. A potluck picnic will be at noon. Bring food, drinks and chairs, and a cherished family heirloom. For more information, contact Joanna Harvey at 270-522-3956 or Faye Oakley at 270-271-2200.
Ladies Auxiliary VFW will meet
Ladies VFW Post 6291 will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the National Guard Armory. An informal meeting with the VFW Post 6291 will be at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Loretta Barrow at 270-489-2436.
Conquer Chiari Walk to be held
A Conquer Chiari Walk Across America will be Saturday, Sept. 21, at Kees Creek Park in Mayfield. The walk begins at 4 p.m. and registration opens at 3 p.m. Chiari is a serious neurological disorder that affects more than 300,000 in the U.S. Proceeds from this event will be used to fund research, education and awareness programs. A minimum donation of $40 is suggested. Preregister at www.conquerchiari.org. For more information, email m.kent.wilson@gmail.com or call 270-705-8434.
MHS will host Meet the Tigers Night
The Murray High Boosters will host its annual Meet The Tigers Night at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. Athletes for fall sports will be introduced along with the award-winning band. All sports will have individual booths and the band will have concessions.
MHS Class of 1999 to hold reunion
The Murray High School Class of 1999 will hold its 20-year reunion at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Tap 216. The price is $25 and can be paid at the door. Heavy appetizers will be served and a cash bar will be available. All classmates, spouses and significant others are encouraged to attend.
