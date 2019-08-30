Ladies’ Day planned for Sept. 7
The 40th annual Ladies’ Day at Glendale Road Church of Christ will be Saturday, Sept. 7, with the theme of “Precious Stones.” Presenters will be Donna Herndon, Marsha Harper and Kennette Jones. Registration is from 9-9:30 a.m., the program begins at 9:30 a.m. and lunch is at 11:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend.
MWC Kappa Dept. meets Tuesday
The Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the clubhouse. A potluck salad supper will be held with the officers serving as hostesses.
Reunion planned for MHS Class of 1969
The Murray High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50-year reunion on Oct. 4 and 5. A social hour will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Murray Middle School. MHS has a home football game and plans are to attend the game at 7 p.m. and reservations have been made also at the Big Apple Cafe for a gathering. Saturday, Oct. 5, a dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Murray Country Club. Dress is casual and guests will order from a choice of three entrées and pay individually. A fee of $10 per classmate will be collected at the door to cover the cost of rental of the clubhouse. Reservations need to be made by calling Johnny Gingles at 270-753-6132.
Seminar planned at MCC Senior Citizens
A seminar on “End of Life Planning” will be presented at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Presentations will be made about wills and trusts, Medicaid, hospice and funeral and cremation pre-planning. A free lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m., but reservations need to be made by calling 270-753-0929.
CCPL accepting trustee applications
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees is now accepting two applications for trustee positions. Applications may be found online at www.callowaycountylibrary.org/Employment. Print copies of the application are available at the CCPL Circulation Desk. Completed forms should be mailed to Library Director, 710 Main St., Murray, KY 42071, or email to trusteeapplicant@callowaycountylibrary.org. Completed forms must be received by Friday, Aug. 30.
Donations being taken for Clutch
Angie McCord, a local CrossFit coach, is raising funds for Clutch during the month of August. Clutch’s mission is to keep stock of free feminine hygiene products in all girls’ restrooms in middle and high school. For each dollar donated in her name, two burpees will be donated to Clutch. Donations may be made by Paypal at www.hendrickslawoffice.com/cluth-donation-page. McCord also has a video posted at youtu.be/QUEHWJgaHKk.
Grogan reunion to be Sept. 1
Descendants of Thomas Richard Grogan and Frances Adeline Stubblefield Grogan will meet for their annual potluck reunion at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, in the Fellowship Hall of the University Church of Christ. The oldest, youngest and the family with the most descendants will be recognized. Clan photos will be made. For more information, contact Donna Grogan Herndon at 270-293-8780.
Need Line to host golf tournament
The Need Line Golf Tournament will be Friday, Sept. 13, at the Murray Country Club. It will be a four-person scramble with men’s, women’s and mixed team brackets. The entry fee is $200 per team. Tee-off is at 1 p.m. with lunch served at noon. In case of rain, the tournament will be Friday, Sept. 20. For team information, call 270-227-5890 or 270-753-6333.
MHS Class of 1979 plans reunion
The Murray High School Class of 1979 will have its 40th class reunion Friday, Sept. 6, and Saturday, Sept. 7. At 5 p.m. Friday, the class will tailgate behind Ty Holland Stadium and will have reserved seating for the homecoming football game. Howard and Rhonda Boone will host a gathering at their home at 315 Country Club Lane from 7-10 p.m. Please BYOB and snacks to both events. The class will meet at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, for breakfast at Crossroads Restaurant. A golf scramble will be at 10 a.m. at the Murray Country Club. Contact Howard at 270-293-4808 by Thursday, Sept. 5, if you plan to play. A tour of MHS will be at 3:30 p.m. Class pictures will be taken at 6:45 p.m. on the steps of Pogue Library at Murray State University and the reunion dinner will be at 7 p.m. at Tap 216. Cost will be $20 per person at the door. RSVP for dinner by Saturday, Aug. 31, on Facebook or call Betsy Gore Bond at 270-498-5626 or Carlton Bumphis at 270-227-6777.
CCPL to close for holiday
The Calloway County Public Library will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, in observance of Labor Day.
Chiari Walk Across America to be held
A Conquer Chiari Walk Across America will be Saturday, Sept. 21, at Kees Creek Park in Mayfield. The walk begins at 4 p.m. and registration opens at 3 p.m. Chiari is a serious neurological disorder that affects more than 300,000 in the U.S. Proceeds from this event will be used to fund research, education and awareness programs. A minimum donation of $40 is suggested. Preregister at www.conquerchiari.org. For more information, email m.kent.wilson@gmail.com or call 270-705-8434.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church. For information, contact Dana Stonecipher at 270-293-4501.
Temple Hill Masonic Lodge will meet
Temple Hill 276 Masonic Lodge will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 3. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. Master Jeff Kirks urges all master masons to attend.
Donations needed for cemetery upkeep
The Friendship Cemetery at 50 Kirk Ridge Road is in need of donations to help with the future care and upkeep of the cemetery. Mail donations to The Friendship Cemetery Fund, 58 Rippling Creek Drive, Murray, KY 42071. For more information, contact Brian Overbey, board treasurer, at 270-873-2558.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.