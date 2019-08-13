Quilt Lovers meet Thursday
The Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Visitors are welcome.
CCHS SBDM Council will meet
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, in the library media center.
Tap into Art fundraiser to be Thursday
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center will host its second annual “Tap into Art Fundraiser and Rebate Night,” from 4-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Tap 216. There will be a monster draw, wine-tasting, silent art auction, live music in the Brightside Room, along with a rebate from food ordered. The public is invited to attend. For more information, visit www.murrayartguild.org.
Need Line Golf Tournament planned
The Need Line Golf Tournament will be Friday, Sept. 13, at the Murray Country Club. It will be a four-person scramble with men’s, women’s and mixed team brackets. The entry fee is $200 per team. Tee-off is at 1 p.m. with lunch served at noon. In case of rain, the tournament will be Friday, Sept. 20. For team information, call 270-227-5890 or 270-753-6333. Tee sponsorships are available for $50 and may be done by calling 270-753-6333.
Kids Care for Hunger plans packing
Murray’s Kids Care for Hunger will have a packing event Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Stahler Farm on KY 121 South. Packing sessions will be at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Volunteers are needed for each session.
Kiwanis meet Thursday
The Kiwanis of Murray will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at August Moon Restaurant. Visitors are welcome.
Healthy Kids Summit planned
The Childhood Obesity Prevention Action Team (COPAT) will host a Healthy Kids Summit for the Purchase Area from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Sullivan University - Mayfield campus at 1102 Paris Road. There is no charge but participants must register by Aug. 21 at www.purchasehealthconnections.com/copat. COPAT will debut its healthy kids toolkit which includes local data on children. The summit will include speakers on physical activity and nutrition in children from pre K to adolescent and applies to homes, schools and community organizations. Lunch and snacks will be provided. Visit the website at purchasehealthconnections.com or call 270-444-9625 ext. 107 for more information.
MWC Delta Dept. meets Wednesday
The Delta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the clubhouse. The program will be a lesson on Mahjong. The hostess is Karen Olson.
MHS Class of 1999 to hold reunion
The Murray High School Class of 1999 will hold its 20-year reunion at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Tap 216. The price is $25 and can be paid at the door. Heavy appetizers will be served and a cash bar will be available. All classmates, spouses and significant others are encouraged to attend.
Chiari Walk Across America planned
A Conquer Chiari Walk Across America will be Saturday, Sept. 21, at Kees Creek Park in Mayfield. The walk begins at 4 p.m. and registration opens at 3 p.m. Chiari is a serious neurological disorder that affects more than 300,000 in the U.S. Proceeds from this event will be used to fund research, education and awareness programs. A minimum donation of $40 is suggested. Preregister at www.conquerchiari.org. For more information, email m.kent.wilson@gmail.com or call 270-705-8434.
Senior bowling available
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $10 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
NAMI Support Group will meet
The NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Health) and Murray Family Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Educational Services Building of Murray-Calloway County Hospital, on the corner of Eighth and Elm streets. This group is for family and friends of someone diagnosed with a mental illness such as bipolar disorder, major depression, schizophrenia, obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder. At each meeting, a sharing and support time lets attendees be heard in a safe, confidential and welcoming environment. For more information, call 270-748-6133.
Good Life plans trip
The Good Life will travel to Wiliamstown Oct. 28-29 to visit the life-size replica of Noah’s Ark and the Creation Museum in Petersburg. Overnight lodging and four meals are included. For more information, contact Brenda Sykes at bsykes@themurraybank.com or call 270-767-4252.
Cemetery seeks donations
The New Providence Cemetery is in need of donations for mowing and resetting fallen stones. Mail donations to New Providence Cemetery Fund, c/o Barry Grogan, trustee, 3328 New Providence Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is low on mustard, potatoes, onions, pickle relish, Kool-Aid, sugar, Jiffy mix, peanut butter, eggs, margarine, saltine crackers, pork and beans, mustard, baked beans, ketchup, tea, loaf bread or buns, hot dogs, chicken and hamburger. Garden fresh vegetables and fruits are also accepted. Personal items are extremely low and needed are toilet paper, dish liquid, laundry detergent and soap. Large brown bags and plastic storage bags are also requested. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Need Line is a United Way agency. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
