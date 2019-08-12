Tap into Art fundraiser to be Thursday
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center will host its second annual “Tap into Art Fundraiser and Rebate Night,” from 4-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Tap 216. There will be a monster draw, wine-tasting, silent art auction, live music in the Brightside Room, along with a rebate from food ordered. The public is invited to attend. For more information, visit www.murrayartguild.org.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet from 9-10 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Barbara Lively at 502-598-9252.
SO Murray to hold bowling registration
The Special Olympics Murray Rockets Bowling registration will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at First United Methodist Church. Eligible athletes must be at least 8 and have an intellectual or developmental disability. Unified Partners are non-disabled peers (youth and adult) who partner with Special Olympics athletes for training and competition. All skill levels are welcome. For more information, contact Laura Miller at 270-293-9054.
Need Line Golf Tournament planned
The Need Line Golf Tournament will be Friday, Sept. 13, at the Murray Country Club. It will be a four-person scramble with men’s, women’s and mixed team brackets. The entry fee is $200 per team. Tee-off is at 1 p.m. with lunch served at noon. In case of rain, the tournament will be Friday, Sept. 20. For team information, call 270-227-5890 or 270-753-6333. Tee sponsorships are available for $50 and may be done by calling 270-753-6333.
Kids Care for Hunger plans packing
Murray’s Kids Care for Hunger will have a packing event Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Stahler Farm on KY 121 South. Packing sessions will be at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Volunteers are needed for each session.
Murray Star Chapter meets Tuesday
The Murray Star Chapter No. 433 Order of the Eastern Star will meet Tuesday, Aug. 13. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. and the meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
Healthy Kids Summit planned
The Childhood Obesity Prevention Action Team (COPAT) will host a Healthy Kids Summit for the Purchase Area from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Sullivan University - Mayfield campus at 1102 Paris Road. There is no charge but participants must register by Aug. 21 at www.purchasehealthconnections.com/copat. COPAT will debut its healthy kids toolkit which includes local data on children. The summit will include speakers on physical activity and nutrition in children from pre K to adolescent and applies to homes, schools and community organizations. Lunch and snacks will be provided. Visit the website at purchasehealthconnections.com or call 270-444-9625 ext. 107 for more information.
MWC Delta Dept. meets Wednesday
The Delta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the clubhouse. The program will be a lesson on Mahjong. The hostess is Karen Olson.
CCPL Board will meet Tuesday
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13. The public is invited to attend.
MHS Class of 1999 to hold reunion
The Murray High School Class of 1999 will hold its 20-year reunion at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Tap 216. The price is $25 and can be paid at the door. Heavy appetizers will be served and a cash bar will be available. All classmates, spouses and significant others are encouraged to attend.
Dialysis support group to meet
A dialysis support group meeting will be at 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Center for Health and Wellness. The meeting is open to patients, family members or community members who are affected by, know someone affected by, or are interested in learning more about kidney disease and dialysis. For more information, call Tasha Mitchell 270-759-3080.
Bingo held Tuesdays at KoC
The public is invited to Bingo Night, held every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 332 Squire Road. For more information call Kevin at 270-293-7061.
Chiari Walk Across America planned
A Conquer Chiari Walk Across America will be Saturday, Sept. 21, at Kees Creek Park in Mayfield. The walk begins at 4 p.m. and registration opens at 3 p.m. Chiari is a serious neurological disorder that affects more than 300,000 in the U.S. Proceeds from this event will be used to fund research, education and awareness programs. A minimum donation of $40 is suggested. Preregister at www.conquerchiari.org. For more information, email m.kent.wilson@gmail.com or call 270-705-8434.
Celebrate Recovery will meet
Celebrate Recovery is a 12-step Christ-centered recovery meeting program for anyone who struggles with hurts, habits or hang-ups. Meetings are held from 6:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church on KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-6695.
Veterans assistance offered at VFW Post
The service officer for VFW Post 6291, Charles ‘Chuck’ Fuller, will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays at the VFW Office in the Heritage Hall Building on the campus of Murray State University, to assist veterans and families in understanding veteran benefits. For more information, call 270-873-5384 and leave a message.
Senior bowling available
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $10 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
Outland Cemetery seeks donations
The Outland Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Mail donations to Betty Sue Vinson, 2011 Gateborough Circle, Murray, KY 42071.
