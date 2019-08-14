Bowling leagues to begin play
The bowling leagues at Corvette Lanes will begin Sunday, Aug. 18, and Monday, Aug. 19, at 6:30 p.m. Four-person teams will begin with mixed league on Sunday and men’s and women’s teams on Monday. For questions, contact Joe Burgdolf at 270-227-4439.
Kids Care for Hunger plans packing
Murray’s Kids Care for Hunger will have a packing event Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Stahler Farm on KY 121 South. Packing sessions will be at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Volunteers are needed for each session.
Tap into Art fundraiser to be Thursday
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center will host its second annual “Tap into Art Fundraiser and Rebate Night,” from 4-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Tap 216. There will be a monster draw, wine-tasting, silent art auction, live music in the Brightside Room, along with a rebate from food ordered. The public is invited to attend. For more information, visit www.murrayartguild.org.
Need Line Golf Tournament planned
The Need Line Golf Tournament will be Friday, Sept. 13, at the Murray Country Club. It will be a four-person scramble with men’s, women’s and mixed team brackets. The entry fee is $200 per team. Tee-off is at 1 p.m. with lunch served at noon. In case of rain, the tournament will be Friday, Sept. 20. For team information, call 270-227-5890 or 270-753-6333. Tee sponsorships are available for $50 and may be done by calling 270-753-6333.
Kiwanis meets Thursday
The Kiwanis of Murray will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at August Moon Restaurant. Visitors are welcome.
NAMI Support Group will meet
The NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Health) and Murray Family Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Educational Services Building of Murray-Calloway County Hospital, on the corner of Eighth and Elm streets. This group is for family and friends of someone diagnosed with a mental illness such as bipolar disorder, major depression, schizophrenia, obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder. At each meeting, a sharing and support time lets attendees be heard in a safe, confidential and welcoming environment. For more information, call 270-748-6133.
CCHS Class of 1979 to hold reunion
The Calloway County High School Class of 1979 will hold its reunion from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the WoodmenLife Building at 330 C.C. Lowry Drive. Dress attire is casual and cost is $30 per classmate or $50 per couple. Make checks payable to Kim Phillips with full name and name of guest, mailing address, email address and home/cell number. Deadline for receipt of check and information must be received by Friday, Aug. 16. Send information and check to Kim Starks Phillips, 1164 Phillips Drive, Hazel, KY 42049. For additional information, contact Rose Elder at roseelder1961@gmail.com or call 270-293-9269.
Quilt Lovers meet Thursday
The Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Visitors are welcome.
Friends and Family Night to be held
Sugar Creek Baptist Church will host Friends and Family Night from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. There will be a cookout with free food, bouncy houses and games for children and adults. The church is at 1888 Faxon Road and the public is invited to attend.
Al-Anon Support Group meets Thursday
An Al-Anon Support Group meets at 6 p.m. each Thursday at the Southside Shopping Center, Suite J. For more information, call Barb at 270-978-1954.
Youth center seeks snacks
Main Street Youth Center is in need of individually wrapped snacks. Donations may be dropped off at the youth center from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at 513 South Fourth St. For more information, call the center at 270-753-8336.
Donations needed for cemetery upkeep
The New Concord Cemetery is in need of tax-deductible donations to help with the upkeep of the cemetery. Mail donations to Mac Coleman, 296 Buchanan Lane, New Concord, KY 42076.
