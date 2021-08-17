CC Democratic Party meets Tuesday
Jim Taylor will be the featured speaker for the general membership and executive committee meeting for the local Democratic Party. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, via Zoom. Taylor is the Commissioner for Business Development in Kentucky’s Cabinet for Economic Development. For a link to the Zoom meeting, call Vonnie Hays-Adams at 270-331-4783, or Marshall Ward at 270-293-9041.
CC Tourism to host open house
The Calloway County Tourism Commission will host an open house from 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Weaks Community Center, Suite F. This is an opportunity to meet the executive director of the commission, Jeremy Whitmore.
Meals on Wheels Fundraiser to be held
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Meals on Wheel To-Go Meal Fundraiser is being offered. The menu is grilled pork chop, hashbrown casserole, strawberry spinach salad, Sister Shubert roll and cheesecake for $6.00. Orders must be in by noon Tuesday, Aug. 17, by calling 270-753-0929 or ordering online at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center website. Pickup for meals is from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at the center. All profits benefit the Meals on Wheels program.
Deadline soon for bicentennial book
The deadline is approaching for submissions for the Calloway County Bicentennial Commemorative Book. “Calloway County, Kentucky: a Bicentennial Celebration, 1822-2022” is the working title for the county’s forthcoming publication. The book is intended to be a fun and entertaining celebration of the community. In addition to period overviews and timelines, the book will feature short stories about people, places and activities with a lot of photographs and illustrations to tell the county’s 200-year history. If you have an idea or item you’d like to submit for consideration, or should your church, business or organization desire to have its story included, email Gina Winchester at gwinchester@callowayky.com or Bobbie Smith Bryant at bobbiebryant40@gmail.com. Your organization may want to be a sponsor and there is an opportunity for that as well. Submission guidelines are available and Sept. 1 is the deadline for all stories to be submitted. Sponsored pages will have an extended deadline. For bicentennial details, visit https://www.calloway2022.com.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is need of loaf bread, fresh produce and canned green beans. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed include toilet paper, men’s and women’s deodorant, dish liquid and shampoo. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
CC Book publisher to be available
Doug Sykes, the publisher of the Calloway County Bicentennial Commemorative Book, will be in Murray Thursday, Aug. 19, and Friday, Aug. 20 from 3-5 p.m. at the Robert O. Miller Annex for walk in conversations. He will be meeting with businesses or others that are interested in sponsoring pages for the book. The deadline for sponsored pages will be Sept. 30. Organizations/businesses can purchase more than one page.
MAG announces August exhibition
The MAG Community Art Center announces its August exhibition of “Recent Collage Works” by local artist and Murray State University alumna, Liz Riggs. The exhibit will be open until Aug. 27 and can be viewed during normal business hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, visit murrayartguild.org.
Chiari Walk to be held
The Conquer Chiari Walk Across America will be Saturday, Sept. 18, at Roy Stewart Stadium. Registration is a 3 p.m. and the walk starts at 4 p.m. Chiari Malformation is a serious neurological disorder affecting more than 300,000 people in the U.S. Join the walk to help support those struggling with this life changing disease. For more information, contact Stephanie Wilson at 270-727-9028 or email at Conquerchiarikentucky@gmail.com. There will be live music, games for children, a silent auction and door prizes.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy and Lois Wells of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call the Post 73 Message Board at 270-761-8728.
Quilt Lovers will meet
The Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Visitors are welcome.
CC Tea Party to meet Aug. 24
The Calloway County Tea Party will have its next “Politics and Pizza at Pagliai’s” meeting Tuesday, Aug. 24. Dr. Jim Humphreys of the Murray State University History Department will speak on “The Rise of the Lost Cause Ideology during the Civil War and its Impact on Today.” Pizza is at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m. All interested are invited to attend.
Cemetery seeks donations
Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be mailed to Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery, P.O. Box 39, Kirksey, KY 42054.
