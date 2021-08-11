Special Olympics Bowling to begin
Those interested in bowling with Murray Special Olympics should contact Laura Miller at 270-293-9054 or email lmiller@soky.org and sign up. Eligible Special Olympics athletes must be 8 years old and older and have an intellectual or developmental disability. We are also looking for Unified Partners (non-disabled peers) ages 8 and up to practice and compete with the athletes. Additional volunteers are always welcome. Practices will begin Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Corvette Lanes.
Deadline soon for bicentennial book
The deadline is approaching for submissions for the Calloway County Bicentennial Commemorative Book. “Calloway County, Kentucky: a Bicentennial Celebration, 1822-2022” is the working title for the county’s forthcoming publication. The book is intended to be a fun and entertaining celebration of the community. In addition to period overviews and timelines, the book will feature short stories about people, places and activities with a lot of photographs and illustrations to tell the county’s 200-year history. If you have an idea or item you’d like to submit for consideration, or should your church, business or organization desire to have its story included, email Gina Winchester at gwinchester@callowayky.com or Bobbie Smith Bryant at bobbiebryant40@gmail.com. Your organization may want to be a sponsor and there is an opportunity for that as well. Submission guidelines are available and Sept. 1 is the deadline for all stories to be submitted. Sponsored pages will have an extended deadline. For bicentennial details, visit https://www.calloway2022.com.
Meals on Wheels Fundraiser to be held
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Meals on Wheel To-Go Meal Fundraiser is being offered. The menu is grilled pork chop, hashbrown casserole, strawberry spinach salad, Sister Shubert roll and cheesecake for $6.00. Orders must be in by noon Tuesday, Aug. 17, by calling 270-753-0929 or ordering online at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center website. Pickup for meals is from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at the center. All profits benefit the Meals on Wheels program.
MWC Zeta Dept. will meet
The Zeta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at the clubhouse. A program will be presented by Diane Taylor on “ESO Book Club.”
Dobson Cemetery meeting planned
The annual Dobson Cemetery meeting and Decoration Day will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. The cemetery is on the Cuba/Water Valley road, HWY 2422 in Graves County. Donations may be mailed to Gail Dobson, 918 St. Route 1390, Mayfield, KY 42066. For questions, call 270-832-6651.
Asbury Cemetery meeting planned
The annual Asbury Cemetery Cleaning Day will be Saturday, Aug. 14. The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be followed, masks are encouraged and there will not be a potluck lunch. Anyone interested in the cemetery is invited to attend. Donations for the upkeep may be mailed to Marilynn Downey, 129 Fire Station Dr., Kirksey, KY 42054. In the event of rain, the meeting will be held at Kirksey United Methodist Church.
Food pantry to open at KUMC
Kirksey United Methodist Church will hold a drive-thru food pantry from 10 a.m to noon Saturday, Aug. 14. Drive to the door on the south side of the church and the food will be delivered to your car.
McGuire Cemetery meeting planned
The annual business meeting of the McGuire Cemetery on the Emerson/State Line Road between Weakley County, Tennessee, and Graves County will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. There will be no potluck this year and COVID-19 guidelines for face mask and social distancing will be followed. Anyone interest in bidding on the maintenance contract for next year is encouraged to attend. Anyone with family at the cemetery are encouraged to attend and/or make a contribution for the upkeep to McGuire Cemetery, c/o Dannie Harrison, 808 Nancy Dr., Murray, KY 42071. Call 270-293-2546 for questions.
Lassiter Cemetery #6 to hold meeting
Lassiter Cemetery #6 on the KY/TN state line west of Crossland, Tennessee, will have its annual meeting Saturday, Aug. 14. Bids for the upkeep of the cemetery grounds will be accepted at noon. Donations will be accepted or can be mailed to Lassiter Cemetery Funds, c/o Karen Williams, treasurer, 1802 State Route 564, Mayfield, KY 42066.
CCHS Class of 1970 plans reunion
Calloway County High School Class of 1970 is holding its 50+1 reunion from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, in one of the large dining rooms of Pagliai’s Pizza. Everyone will order individually and desserts may be brought by attendees. Replies may be made on the Facebook page, CCHS Class of 1970, or by calling/texting Cynthia Barnes at 270-293-3348 and leave a message. Please reserve how many will be attending.
MWC Home Dept. meets Thursday
The Home Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet Thursday, Aug. 12, at 11 a.m., at the clubhouse. The hostess is Shirley Robinson.
KUMC to host community breakfast
Kirksey United Methodist Church will host a community breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. A traditional breakfast of bacon, sausage, gravy, eggs and biscuits will be served. Donations will be accepted with proceeds going to support our food pantry and local charities. The public is invited to attend.
CC Conservation Board will meet
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at the Conservation Office at 88 Robertson Road South. For more information, call 270-873-3070.
