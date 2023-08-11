CC Republican Party will meet
The Republican Party of Calloway County will meet Monday, Aug. 14, at Pagliai’s. Discussion will be held on the headquarters’ opening and the Lincoln-Reagan Dinner. Pizza will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 6 p.m. All Republicans are invited to attend.
MISD Volunteer Program
To become a volunteer at the Murray Independent School District, individuals must be 18 and older and are required to attend yearly confidential trainings and have an approved state background check on file. Dates for training are at the MISD Central Office Monday, Aug. 14, 8:30 a.m., noon, and 5 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 16, 8:30 a.m. and noon; and Friday, Aug. 18, 8:30 a.m. and noon.
Nominations for Yard of the Month
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club sponsors a Yard of the Month. Nominations for this honor may be sent to communitynews@murrayledger.com or call 270-753-1916 and ask for Martha.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
LBL seeks advisory board members
The USDA Forest Service is reaching out to provide the Secretary of Agriculture with a background list of interested candidates for the Land Between the Lakes Advisory Board. The board is composed of 13 members and meets twice a year to discuss important matters concerning Land Between the Lakes. If you are interested in serving on the board or have questions, contact Christine Bombard at christine.bombard@usda.gov. More information can also be found at www.landbetweenthelakes.us/advisory-board.
CC Board of Health to meet
The Calloway County Board of Health will meet at noon Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the Calloway County Health Department on 602 Memory Lane. The agenda topics include approval of prior board minutes, director’s report, programmatic updates and other items. All meeting are open to the public and a virtual option is available and the link is published on the Calloway County Health Department’s Facebook page. For questions, contact Jamie Hughes, public health director at jamieh.hughes@ky.gov.
JPHS meets Saturday
The Jackson Purchase Historical Society will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, in the Community Room of Columbus-Belmont State Park in Columbus. Society President Bill Mulligan will be the speaker. All interested are invited to attend.
Meeting planned on water stewardship
Matt Chadwick will be speaking on proper water stewardship as it relates to the modern home garden and landscape at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Calloway County Extension Office Meeting Hall. Chadwick will discuss ways to limit water usage, decrease the amount of pollution added to waterways and help you brainstorm solutions to water issues you may have. This meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call 270-753-1452.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Cindy at 270-206-0818.
Bingo to be held Tuesdays at KoC
The public is invited to Bingo Night, held every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 332 Squire Road. For more information call Kevin at 270-293-7061.
Senior bowling available
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Tuesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $11 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy and Lois Wells of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call the Post 73 Message Board at 270-761-8728.
Trade Day at park Tuesday/Thursday
Trade Day will be held at Murray-Calloway County Central Park in the large parking lot off of Arcadia Drive from daybreak until mid-afternoon Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Quilt Lovers will meet
The Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Visitors are welcome.
Soup for the Soul serves weeknights
Soup for the Soul Community Kitchen serves free dinner each night Monday-Friday, from 4-6 p.m., at 411 Maple Street, downtown Murray. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 270-759-0800.
Youth center seeks snacks/donations
Main Street Youth Center is in need of individually wrapped snacks. Donations may be dropped off at the youth center from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Donations may be mailed to 513 South 4th St., Murray, KY 42071. For more information, call the center at 270-753-8336.
Back Pack program needs items
Need Line needs to stock its shelves for the Back Pack program. Needed are juice packs, pudding cups, cheese and crackers, Pop Tarts, shelf stable 8 oz. milk and cereal boxes. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
