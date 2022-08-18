CC TEA Party meets Monday

The Calloway County TEA Party (Patriotic  Conservatives of Calloway County) will meet Monday, Aug. 22, at Pagliai’s. Dr. Paul Foote of the Murray State University Political Science Department will speak on “The Ascent of Originalism on the U.S. Supreme Court: Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.” This is the recent Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe vs. Wade. Pizza is served at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 6 p.m. with questions and answers to follow. All interested are invited to attend.