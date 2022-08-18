CC TEA Party meets Monday
The Calloway County TEA Party (Patriotic Conservatives of Calloway County) will meet Monday, Aug. 22, at Pagliai’s. Dr. Paul Foote of the Murray State University Political Science Department will speak on “The Ascent of Originalism on the U.S. Supreme Court: Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.” This is the recent Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe vs. Wade. Pizza is served at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 6 p.m. with questions and answers to follow. All interested are invited to attend.
First Responders course to be offered
A First Responders Training Course will be held Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Calloway County Fire District Office at 101 E. Sycamore St. Registration is at 7 a.m. and the course begins at 8 a.m. For more information, contact Fire Chief RJ Brooks at RJBfireconsulting@yahoo.com. All first responders are welcome to attend.
Meals on Wheels Gumbo Fundraiser
The Meals on Wheels Gumbo To-Go Meal Fundraiser for the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center will be Friday, Aug. 19. The menu will be a family pack for 4 consisting of 32 ounces of gumbo, 16 ounces of potato salad, 16 ounces of rice, four gourmet cookies and four Mexican corn muffins for $25. A family pack for two is $15. The deadline for pre-orders is Thursday, Aug. 18, and meals may be picked up Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the center. To pre-order, call 270-753-0929.
CC Board of Health will meet
The Calloway County Board of Health will conduct a virtual meeting at noon Tuesday, Aug. 23. Topics will include director’s report, programmatic updates, executive session and other items. All meeting are open to the public. The primary location of the video conference will be conducted by the staff at the Calloway County Health Department via Zoom. The link to the meeting is https://zoom.us/j/94084947054?pwd=UVFsekN0SExhL1diSUlCRHROWmJ0Zz09, meeting ID: 940 8494 7054 and passcode: M20Bfd. For questions, call Jamie Hughes at 270-73-3381.
MAG announces fall classes
The MAG Community Art Center announces its fall class schedule. A wide range of classes taught by local artists will begin in September, including afterschool youth classes, Preschool Messy Friday & Whirl, adult classes in multimedia, repeat patterns, drawing, life drawing, art journaling, clay handbuilding and pit firing, enameling and seasonal screenprinting. For complete information about classes and to register, visit murrayartguild.org.
SO fall bowling to begin
Special Olympics will begin its fall bowling season. Anyone 8 and over is invited to join. Participants include Special Olympic athletes, Unified Partners and volunteers/coaches. All skill levels are welcome and participation is free. Those interested should contact Laura Miller at lmiller@soky.org, or call 270-293-9054.
Breast Cancer Group plans meeting
The Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Cracker Barrel. For more information, contact Evelyn Wallis at 270-489-2462.
Stroke/Brain Injury Group will meet
The Murray Stroke & Brain Injury Support Group will sponsor a Spa Night at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Center for Health and Wellness Classroom. Offered will be chair massages, manicures and hand and arm massages. For more information, contact Cheryl Crouch at cherylscrouch@yahoo.com or call 270-293-9442.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is need of peaches, turnip greens, mustard, soup, tea bags, pineapple, spinach, catsup, mixed veggies, Kook Aid drink mix, applesauce, mixed greens, saltine crackers, carrots and Spam/Treat. Needed for the cooler or freezer are hot dogs, eggs, hamburger, fresh produce and loaf bread. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed include toilet paper, bar soap, dish liquid, small containers of laundry detergent and men and women’s deodorant. Needed for the homeless food bags are Vienna sausages, small pop-up cans of tuna or chicken, peanut butter and crackers, small cans of veggies, small cans of fruit and small cans of pasta. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
MES SBDM Council to meet
The Murray Elementary Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, in the library. Those interested are welcome to attend.
Cruise-In and Movie Night downtown
The Downtown Cruise-In Car Show and Movie night will be Saturday, Aug. 27 on the court square. The Cruise-In will be from 5-8 p.m. and American Graffiti begins at 8 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church. For information, contact Matt Morehead at 270-226-3305.
