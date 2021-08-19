Chiari Walk to be held
The Conquer Chiari Walk Across America will be Saturday, Sept. 18, at Roy Stewart Stadium. Registration is a 3 p.m. and the walk starts at 4 p.m. Chiari Malformation is a serious neurological disorder affecting more than 300,000 people in the U.S. Join the walk to help support those struggling with this life changing disease. For more information, contact Stephanie Wilson at 270-727-9028 or email at Conquerchiarikentucky@gmail.com. There will be live music, games for children, a silent auction and door prizes.
MHS Quarterback Club to host fish fry
The Murray High School Quarterback Club Tiger Football Fish Fry fundraiser will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at the Murray Middle School Cafeteria. A $12 ticket will purchase a fish lunch (fish, two sides, dessert and drink). In addition to lunch inside the cafeteria, pick up/to-go orders will be available. To purchase tickets or for more information, contact Scott Orr at 270-293-7326. All proceeds benefit the Murray High School Quarterback Club and MHS football athletes.
MWC Theta Department will meet
The Theta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 at the clubhouse. The speaker will be Girl Scout leader Claydean McCallum, who will share stories and highlights of volunteering with the Girl Scout organization. Those interested are welcome to attend. The hostess is Cindy Cossey.
Deadline soon for bicentennial book
The deadline is approaching for submissions for the Calloway County Bicentennial Commemorative Book. “Calloway County, Kentucky: a Bicentennial Celebration, 1822-2022” is the working title for the county’s forthcoming publication. The book is intended to be a fun and entertaining celebration of the community. In addition to period overviews and timelines, the book will feature short stories about people, places and activities with a lot of photographs and illustrations to tell the county’s 200-year history. If you have an idea or item you’d like to submit for consideration, or should your church, business or organization desire to have its story included, email Gina Winchester at gwinchester@callowayky.com or Bobbie Smith Bryant at bobbiebryant40@gmail.com. Your organization may want to be a sponsor and there is an opportunity for that as well. Submission guidelines are available and Sept. 1 is the deadline for all stories to be submitted. Sponsored pages will have an extended deadline. For bicentennial details, visit https://www.calloway2022.com.
CC Genealogical Society meets Tuesday
The Calloway County Genealogical and Historical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the Pullen Pavilion at the MSU Arboretum.
CC Book publisher to be available
Doug Sykes, the publisher of the Calloway County Bicentennial Commemorative Book, will be in Murray Thursday, Aug. 19, and Friday, Aug. 20 from 3-5 p.m. at the Robert O. Miller Annex for walk in conversations. He will be meeting with businesses or others that are interested in sponsoring pages for the book. The deadline for sponsored pages will be Sept. 30. Organizations/businesses can purchase more than one page.
MAG announces August exhibition
The MAG Community Art Center announces its August exhibition of “Recent Collage Works” by local artist and Murray State University alumna, Liz Riggs. The exhibit will be open until Aug. 27 and can be viewed during normal business hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, visit murrayartguild.org.
MWC Alpha Department to meet
The meeting of the Alpha Department of the Murray Woman’s Club has been changed to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the clubhouse. The speaker will be Melissa Stark.
CC Tea Party to meet Aug. 24
The Calloway County Tea Party will have its next “Politics and Pizza at Pagliai’s” meeting Tuesday, Aug. 24. Dr. Jim Humphreys of the Murray State University History Department will speak on “The Rise of the Lost Cause Ideology during the Civil War and its Impact on Today.” Pizza is at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m. All interested are invited to attend.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
Breast Cancer Support Group to meet
The local Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Cracker Barrel. For more information, contact Evelyn Wallis at 270-489-2462.
CC Board of Health will meet
The Calloway County Board of Health will meet at noon Tuesday, Aug. 24, in the conference room. The agenda topics will be approval of board minutes, FY21 Public Health Taxing District Financial Statement, FY22 Public Health Taxing District Budget, closed session, approval of 2021 Public Health tax rate and obtain member signatures on tax resolution, director’s report and programmatic updates. All meetings are open to the public. For questions, call 270-753-3381.
Al-Anon support group meets Monday
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
