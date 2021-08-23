MWC Creative Arts Dept. meets Monday
The Creative Arts Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at the clubhouse. Masks and social distancing will be observed. A workshop will be held following the meeting.
Chiari Walk to be held
The Conquer Chiari Walk Across America will be Saturday, Sept. 18, at Roy Stewart Stadium. Registration is a 3 p.m. and the walk starts at 4 p.m. Chiari Malformation is a serious neurological disorder affecting more than 300,000 people in the U.S. Join the walk to help support those struggling with this life changing disease. For more information, contact Stephanie Wilson at 270-727-9028 or email at Conquerchiarikentucky@gmail.com. There will be live music, games for children, a silent auction and door prizes.
Harbour Youth will meet Thursday
The Harbour Youth Service Center at Calloway County High School will hold an Advisory Council meeting virtually via Teams at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26. All stakeholders are welcome to attend. Call 270-762-7390 for details.
Deadline soon for bicentennial book
The deadline is approaching for submissions for the Calloway County Bicentennial Commemorative Book. “Calloway County, Kentucky: a Bicentennial Celebration, 1822-2022” is the working title for the county’s forthcoming publication. The book is intended to be a fun and entertaining celebration of the community. In addition to period overviews and timelines, the book will feature short stories about people, places and activities with a lot of photographs and illustrations to tell the county’s 200-year history. If you have an idea or item you’d like to submit for consideration, or should your church, business or organization desire to have its story included, email Gina Winchester at gwinchester@callowayky.com or Bobbie Smith Bryant at bobbiebryant40@gmail.com. Your organization may want to be a sponsor and there is an opportunity for that as well. Submission guidelines are available and Sept. 1 is the deadline for all stories to be submitted. Sponsored pages will have an extended deadline. For bicentennial details, visit https://www.calloway2022.com.
CC Genealogical Society meets Tuesday
The Calloway County Genealogical and Historical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the Pullen Pavilion at the MSU Arboretum.
Stroke/Brain Injury group will meet
Murray Stroke/Brain Injury Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Wellness Center Classroom. The program will be presented by Mark McLemore, executive director of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. He will talk about “Exercise...Socialize...Fun...Food!” For more information, contact Cheryl Crouch at 270-293-9442 or email cherylscrouch@yahoo.com.
MAG announces August exhibition
The MAG Community Art Center announces its August exhibition of “Recent Collage Works” by local artist and Murray State University alumna, Liz Riggs. The exhibit will be open until Aug. 27 and can be viewed during normal business hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, visit murrayartguild.org.
MWC Alpha Department will meet
The meeting of the Alpha Department of the Murray Woman’s Club has been changed to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the clubhouse. The speaker will be Melissa Stark.
CC Tea Party to meet Aug. 24
The Calloway County Tea Party will have its next “Politics and Pizza at Pagliai’s” meeting Tuesday, Aug. 24. Dr. Jim Humphreys of the Murray State University History Department will speak on “The Rise of the Lost Cause Ideology during the Civil War and its Impact on Today.” Pizza is at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m. All interested are invited to attend.
Breast Cancer Support Group to meet
The local Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Cracker Barrel. For more information, contact Evelyn Wallis at 270-489-2462.
CC Board of Health will meet Tuesday
The Calloway County Board of Health will meet at noon Tuesday, Aug. 24, in the conference room. The agenda topics will be approval of board minutes, FY21 Public Health Taxing District Financial Statement, FY22 Public Health Taxing District Budget, closed session, approval of 2021 Public Health tax rate and obtain member signatures on tax resolution, director’s report and programmatic updates. All meetings are open to the public. For questions, call 270-753-3381.
MHS SBDM Council to meet Aug. 25
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, in the MHS Conference Room. All interested are invited to attend.
American Legion Post 73 will meet
The American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, Aug. 26, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship is at 6:30 p.m. and the business meeting is at 7 p.m.
