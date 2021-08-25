Murray FRYSC meets Thursday
There will be a Murray Family Resource and Youth Services Center (FRYSC) meeting at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at the Murray Middle School library. If you wish to attend in person, you must RSVP to Morgan Carman at 270-759-9592 or morgan.carman@murray.kyschools.us to follow social distancing guidelines for COVID-19. Otherwise, the meeting may be viewed on Zoom at https://bit.ly/MFRYSCavisorymeetingAUG2021.
Chiari Walk to be held
The Conquer Chiari Walk Across America will be Saturday, Sept. 18, at Roy Stewart Stadium. Registration is a 3 p.m. and the walk starts at 4 p.m. Chiari Malformation is a serious neurological disorder affecting more than 300,000 people in the U.S. Join the walk to help support those struggling with this life changing disease. For more information, contact Stephanie Wilson at 270-727-9028 or email at Conquerchiarikentucky@gmail.com. There will be live music, games for children, a silent auction and door prizes.
Sierra Club to hold Zoom meeting
The Sierra Club will meet on Zoom, Thursday, Aug. 26, to discuss Migrations: A Novel by Charlotte McConaghy. The discussion will both explore the novel and consider the possibility of mass extinction of all animal life on earth. Contact Doris Cella for a Zoom link.
Harbour Youth will meet Thursday
The Harbour Youth Service Center at Calloway County High School will hold an Advisory Council meeting virtually via Teams at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26. All stakeholders are welcome to attend. Call 270-762-7390 for details.
Deadline soon for bicentennial book
The deadline is approaching for submissions for the Calloway County Bicentennial Commemorative Book. “Calloway County, Kentucky: a Bicentennial Celebration, 1822-2022” is the working title for the county’s forthcoming publication. The book is intended to be a fun and entertaining celebration of the community. In addition to period overviews and timelines, the book will feature short stories about people, places and activities with a lot of photographs and illustrations to tell the county’s 200-year history. If you have an idea or item you’d like to submit for consideration, or should your church, business or organization desire to have its story included, email Gina Winchester at gwinchester@callowayky.com or Bobbie Smith Bryant at bobbiebryant40@gmail.com. Your organization may want to be a sponsor and there is an opportunity for that as well. Submission guidelines are available and Sept. 1 is the deadline for all stories to be submitted. Sponsored pages will have an extended deadline. For bicentennial details, visit https://www.calloway2022.com.
MAG announces August exhibition
The MAG Community Art Center announces its August exhibition of “Recent Collage Works” by local artist and Murray State University alumna, Liz Riggs. The exhibit will be open until Aug. 27 and can be viewed during normal business hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, visit murrayartguild.org.
MWC Alpha Department will meet
The meeting of the Alpha Department of the Murray Woman’s Club has been changed to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the clubhouse. The speaker will be Melissa Stark.
Back Pack program needs items
Need Line needs to stock its shelves for the Back Pack program. Needed for preschool and elementary are 8 oz. shelf-stable milk, Pop Tarts, cheese and crackers, applesauce cups, pudding cups, small bad pretzels, juice drinks in cartons, snack on the run tuna salad kit with crackers, single-serve cereal boxes, fruit cups, cereal bars with no nuts, pudding cups, single-serve potato chip bags and a snack pack of Jello. No peanut items due to children with peanut allergies. Needed for middle and high school are pop top cans of Beanee Weenies, mac and cheese bowls, small can pop top vegetables, 8 oz. shelf stable milk, Vienna sausages, cereal bowls, small pop top fruits and small pop top tuna or chicken. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
MHS SBDM Council to meet Aug. 25
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, in the MHS Conference Room. All interested are invited to attend.
American Legion Post 73 will meet
The American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, Aug. 26, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship is at 6:30 p.m. and the business meeting is at 7 p.m.
