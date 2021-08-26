CASA seeking volunteers
CASA by the Lakes is now enrolling new volunteers for the upcoming training session that begins in September. Both virtual and in-person options are available. CASA volunteers are trained, quality community volunteers who advocate on behalf of dependent, abused and neglected children in Marshall and Calloway counties. Once volunteers have completed 30 hours of training, they are assigned to a case by the judge. Volunteers get to know the children on a personal level, advocate for their safety and timely placement, as well as provide a voice for these children in the courtroom. Cases continue to increase and there is a wait list of children who are needing their case to be assigned to a volunteer. Please visit the website at www.casabythelakes.org, or call 270-761-0164.
Need Line to hold food giveaway
Need Line will have a Drive-Thru Food Giveaway from 1-5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27. To receive, you must be a resident of Calloway County and bring a piece of mail showing your name and current Calloway County address. The Need Line office will be closed that day.
Chiari Walk to be held
The Conquer Chiari Walk Across America will be Saturday, Sept. 18, at Roy Stewart Stadium. Registration is a 3 p.m. and the walk starts at 4 p.m. Chiari Malformation is a serious neurological disorder affecting more than 300,000 people in the U.S. Join the walk to help support those struggling with this life changing disease. For more information, contact Stephanie Wilson at 270-727-9028 or email at Conquerchiarikentucky@gmail.com. There will be live music, games for children, a silent auction and door prizes.
Sierra Club to hold Zoom meeting
The Sierra Club will meet on Zoom, Thursday, Aug. 26, to discuss Migrations: A Novel by Charlotte McConaghy. The discussion will both explore the novel and consider the possibility of mass extinction of all animal life on earth. Contact Doris Cella for a Zoom link.
MWC Alpha Department will meet
The meeting of the Alpha Department of the Murray Woman’s Club has been changed to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the clubhouse. The speaker will be Melissa Stark.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Al-Anon support group meets Monday
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church. For information, contact Matt Morehead at 270-226-3305.
Cemetery seeks donations
Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Land Between the Lakes is in need of donations for mowing. Checks are to be made payable to Pleasant Hill Cemetery and mail to Kay Lilly, 16270 Linton Road, Cadiz, KY 42211.
AA information
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women with the purpose to help others to recover from the pain and suffering of alcoholism. For more information, call 270-535-4111, 270-799-1065 or 270-226-3971 or visit www.wkintergroup.org.
