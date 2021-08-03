Main Street Youth to open Aug. 9
Main Street Youth Center will open for the school year 2021-22 on Monday, Aug. 9. Hours will be Monday through Thursday from 2:30-5:30 p.m. for youth 7 to 15. Main Street Youth Center offers after school care with pizza, snacks and drinks served. Homework help is available, along with games and activities. To enroll, come to the center during hours of operation. If your child needs transportation, contact the school where your child attends. Buses drop the students at the center. A ride is necessary to pick up your child by 5:30 p.m.
Playhouse to hold open house
An Open House celebration at Playhouse in the Park Annex will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at 907 Arcadia.
Refreshments will be served and a ribbon cutting will take place at 10 a.m. Playhouse members will on hand to show the new space in the annex.
MWC Garden Department will meet
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, downstairs at the clubhouse. Hostesses are Jane Hardin and Jean Watkins. Dues for the new club year will be collected.
Blood drive to be Thursday
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 12:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at First Presbyterian Church at 1601 Main St. There is an emergency need for blood amid the ongoing severe blood shortage.
MHS to host Fall Sports Kickoff
The Murray High School Fall Sports Kickoff and Fundraiser will be from 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the MHS Soccer complex. Tiger Tent City will have games, merchandise and snacks for purchase to support the Tiger athletes. Teams will be introduced at 6:15 p.m. Dinner tickets are available for pre-purchase from Tiger Athletes and includes entry to Tiger Tent City (cost is $10 and $5 for athletes. General entry at the event (no dinner) is $5.
MHS Class of 1971 to hold reunion
The Murray High School Class of 1971 is holding its 50th reunion Oct. 15-16. Plans are to attend MHS football game Friday, Oct. 15, with a gathering at the Marriott Fairfield Inn and at Murray Middle School. Dinner Saturday, Oct. 16, will be at the Murray Country Club at no cost. Reservations need to be made in order for them to prepare enough meals. Please RSVP to rutht.pickens@gmail.com or call 270-293-9000.
Alumni & Associates of CC to meet
The Alumni & Associates of Calloway County Schools will have its annual meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at The Keg. Reports will be given on the previous year and plans will be made for the upcoming year. All alumni are welcome to attend.
CCHS Class of 1986 holding reunion
The Calloway County High School Class of 1986 will celebrate its 35th year reunion on Saturday, Aug. 28. A light breakfast and tour of CCHS will begin at 9 a.m. An additional gathering will be at the Big Apple Cafe at 6:30 p.m. with live music beginning at 8 p.m. Join our Facebook group, Calloway County High School Class of 1966, for more information or call 270-227-0331.
CC Republican Party will meet Aug. 9
The Calloway County Republican Party will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at Pagliai’s. Pizza will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m. A report will be presented from the reorganization committee and a discussion of the Lincoln Reagan Dinner will be held. For more information, call 270-556-9037.
Dobson Cemetery meeting planned
The annual Dobson Cemetery meeting and Decoration Day will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. The cemetery is on the Cuba/Water Valley road, HWY 2422 in Graves County. Donations may be mailed to Gail Dobson, 918 St. Route 1390, Mayfield, KY 42066. For questions, call 270-832-6651.
MHS SBDM Council to meet Tuesday
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will have a special-called meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, via Google Meet, a virtual meeting platform. To attend the virtual meeting, contact the high school at 270-753-5202 prior to the meeting for a link to join.
Graves Democrats to host breakfast
The Graves County Democratic Party is hosting a Music & Mimosas brunch from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Carr’s Steakhouse in Mayfield. This is being held prior to the Fancy Farm Picnic. Tickets are available at the door.
MWC Sigma Dept. will meet
The Sigma Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at the clubhouse.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Lone Oak Cemetery on Faxon Road is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Mail donations to Mike Vance at 5048 Faxon Road, Murray, KY 42071.
