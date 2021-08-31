CASA seeking volunteers
CASA by the Lakes is now enrolling new volunteers for the upcoming training session that begins in September. Both virtual and in-person options are available. CASA volunteers are trained, quality community volunteers who advocate on behalf of dependent, abused and neglected children in Marshall and Calloway counties. Once volunteers have completed 30 hours of training, they are assigned to a case by the judge. Volunteers get to know the children on a personal level, advocate for their safety and timely placement, as well as provide a voice for these children in the courtroom. Cases continue to increase and there is a wait list of children who are needing their case to be assigned to a volunteer. Please visit the website at www.casabythelakes.org, or call 270-761-0164.
Chiari Walk to be held
The Conquer Chiari Walk Across America will be Saturday, Sept. 18, at Roy Stewart Stadium. Registration is a 3 p.m. and the walk starts at 4 p.m. Chiari Malformation is a serious neurological disorder affecting more than 300,000 people in the U.S. Join the walk to help support those struggling with this life changing disease. For more information, contact Stephanie Wilson at 270-727-9028 or email at Conquerchiarikentucky@gmail.com. There will be live music, games for children, a silent auction and door prizes.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver’s group to meet
The Alzheimer’s Caregiver’s Support Group will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. For more information, call Teresa Thompson at 270-762-1224.
MAG Makers workshop planned
The MAG Community Art Center will hold its in-person MAG Makers Thursday, Sept. 9, for teens and adults. The September project will be from 6-8 p.m., led by Ann Gosser. Participants will create mini pocket notebooks from cereal boxes while experimenting with packing tape image transfers. All ages are welcome. The fee is $25 per person. Contact the Murray Art Guild at 270-753-4059 or register online at www.murrayartguild.org.
MHS Den YSC to hold meeting
The Murray High School The Den Youth Services Center will hold an advisory council meeting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at MHS. For more information, contact Janeann Turner, coordinator, at 270-753-6565.
CCPL to close for holiday
The Calloway County Public Library will be closed for Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy and Lois Wells of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call the Post 73 Message Board at 270-761-8728.
Soup for the Soul serves weeknights
Soup for the Soul Community Kitchen serves free dinner each night Monday-Friday, from 4-6 p.m., at 411 Maple Street, downtown Murray. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 270-759-0800.
Back Pack program needs items
Need Line needs to stock its shelves for the Back Pack program. Needed for preschool and elementary are 8 oz. shelf-stable milk, Pop Tarts, cheese and crackers, applesauce cups, pudding cups, small bad pretzels, juice drinks in cartons, snack on the run tuna salad kit with crackers, single-serve cereal boxes, fruit cups, cereal bars with no nuts, pudding cups, single-serve potato chip bags and a snack pack of Jello. No peanut items due to children with peanut allergies. Needed for middle and high school are pop top cans of Beanee Weenies, mac and cheese bowls, small can pop top vegetables, 8 oz. shelf stable milk, Vienna sausages, cereal bowls, small pop top fruits and small pop top tuna or chicken. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
