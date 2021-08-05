Alumni & Associates of CC to meet
The Alumni & Associates of Calloway County Schools will have its annual meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at The Keg. Reports will be given on the previous year and plans will be made for the upcoming year. All alumni are welcome to attend.
Main Street Youth to open Aug. 16
Main Street Youth Center will open for the school year 2021-22 on Monday, Aug. 16. The opening date changed due to the delay in school openings. Hours will be Monday through Thursday from 2:30-5:30 p.m. for youth 7 to 15. Main Street Youth Center offers after school care with pizza, snacks and drinks served. Homework help is available, along with games and activities. To enroll, come to the center during hours of operation. If your child needs transportation, contact the school where your child attends. Buses drop the students at the center. A ride is necessary to pick up your child by 5:30 p.m.
Playhouse to hold open house
An Open House celebration at Playhouse in the Park Annex will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at 907 Arcadia.
Refreshments will be served and a ribbon cutting will take place at 10 a.m. Playhouse members will on hand to show the new space in the annex.
MHS to host Fall Sports Kickoff
The Murray High School Fall Sports Kickoff and Fundraiser will be from 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the MHS Soccer complex. Tiger Tent City will have games, merchandise and snacks for purchase to support the Tiger athletes. Teams will be introduced at 6:15 p.m. Dinner tickets are available for pre-purchase from Tiger Athletes and includes entry to Tiger Tent City (cost is $10 and $5 for athletes. General entry at the event (no dinner) is $5.
MWC Sigma Dept. will meet
The Sigma Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at the clubhouse.
MHS Class of 1971 to hold reunion
The Murray High School Class of 1971 is holding its 50th reunion Oct. 15-16. Plans are to attend MHS football game Friday, Oct. 15, with a gathering at the Marriott Fairfield Inn and at Murray Middle School. Dinner Saturday, Oct. 16, will be at the Murray Country Club at no cost. Reservations need to be made in order for them to prepare enough meals. Please RSVP to rutht.pickens@gmail.com or call 270-293-9000.
CC Republican Party will meet Aug. 9
The Calloway County Republican Party will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at Pagliai’s. Pizza will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m. A report will be presented from the reorganization committee and a discussion of the Lincoln Reagan Dinner will be held. For more information, call 270-556-9037.
CCHS Class of 1986 holding reunion
The Calloway County High School Class of 1986 will celebrate its 35th year reunion on Saturday, Aug. 28. A light breakfast and tour of CCHS will begin at 9 a.m. An additional gathering will be at the Big Apple Cafe at 6:30 p.m. with live music beginning at 8 p.m. Join our Facebook group, Calloway County High School Class of 1986, for more information or call 270-227-0331.
Dobson Cemetery meeting planned
The annual Dobson Cemetery meeting and Decoration Day will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. The cemetery is on the Cuba/Water Valley road, HWY 2422 in Graves County. Donations may be mailed to Gail Dobson, 918 St. Route 1390, Mayfield, KY 42066. For questions, call 270-832-6651.
School Supply Drive to be held
The Calloway County Jeep Club will sponsor its annual School Supply Drive for Calloway County schools from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, in front of Big Lots. Supplies needed include pencils, notebooks, paper, rulers, index cards, binders, Sharpies, pencil sharpeners, binder dividers, pencil pouches, backpacks, folders, staplers, expo markers and glue sticks.
MWC Delta Dept. meets Wednesday
The Delta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the clubhouse. “Getting Those Pesky Member Reports Done Quickly, Easily and Out of the Way,” will be presented by Pat Harrington. The hostess is Cynthia Barnes.
Ashbury Cemetery meeting planned
The annual Ashbury Cemetery Cleaning Day will be Saturday, Aug. 14. The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be followed, masks are encouraged and there will not be a potluck lunch. Anyone interested in the cemetery is invited to attend. Donations for the upkeep may be mailed to Marilynn Downey, 129 Fire Station Dr., Kirksey, KY 42054. In the event of rain, the meeting will be held at Kirksey United Methodist Church.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Murray Star Chapter meets Tuesday
The Murray Star Chapter No. 433 Order of the Eastern Star will meet Tuesday, Aug. 10. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. and the meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
