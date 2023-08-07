CCPL Board of Trustees will meet
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the library. The public is invited to attend.
Traffic alert for MSU Great Beginnings
The Great Beginnings Back To School event, sponsored by Murray State University, will begin Wednesday, Aug. 9, and continue through Sunday, Aug. 13. All motorist should be more aware of heavier traffic and more pedestrian students going to many events throughout the campus. The Murray State University Police Department encourages motorists to take alternate routes and avoid Chestnut Street, KY 121 By-Pass and Waldrop Drive. Waldrop Drive will be closed to through traffic. For more information on the Great Beginnings program, visit www.murraystate.edu to view a complete schedule and events. The MSU Police Department may be contacted at 270-809-2222.
CCFPD Board meets Monday
The Calloway County Fire Protection District Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at Station 1, East Sycamore Street.
Donations to help first responder
Deputy Jon-Michael Hill of the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office has been diagnosed with cancer and will face three to six months of cancer treatments. Because he may not be able to work, an account has been set up at CFSB. To support one of our first responders, stop at any CFSB location and tell them you wish to donate to the Jon-Michael Hill account.
MWC Board of Directors to meet
The Murray Woman’s Club Board of Directors will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at the clubhouse. President Dee Morgan urges all members to attend.
MISD Volunteer Program
To become a volunteer at the Murray Independent School District, individuals must be 18 and older and are required to attend yearly confidential trainings and have an approved state background check on file. Dates for training are at the MISD Central Office Monday, Aug. 14, 8:30 a.m., noon, and 5 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 16, 8:30 a.m. and noon; and Friday, Aug. 18, 8:30 a.m. and noon.
McGuire Cemetery to hold meeting
The annual business meeting of the McGuire Cemetery will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. There will be no potluck. Those interested in bidding on the maintenance contract for next year are encouraged to attend. Those with family interred at the cemetery are encouraged to attend and/or make a contribution to the upkeep. Donations may be sent to McGuire Cemetery, c/o Dannie Harrison, 808 Nancy Dr., Murray, KY 42071. For questions, call 270-293-2546. The cemetery is on the Emerson/State Line Road between Weakley County, Tennessee, and Graves County, Kentucky.
Nominations for Yard of the Month
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club sponsors a Yard of the Month. Nominations for this honor may be sent to communitynews@murrayledger.com or call 270-753-1916 and ask for Martha.
Walk to fight suicide planned
The “Out of the Dark Walk, Together to Fight Suicide,” will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30; Check-in is at 8 a.m. at Murray
State University’s Sparks Hall. Register at www.afsp.org/Murray.
Special Olympics Bowling to begin
Special Olympics Bowling will begin soon. For those interested, email lmiller@soky.org. or call 270-293-9054. Bowling is a Unified Sport. Eligibility is age 8 and up with or without an intellectual or developmental disability.
MWC Delta Dept. meets Wednesday
The Delta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the clubhouse. The program will be “Personal Empowerment Through Sound Bowl Education.”
Lassiter Cemetery #6 meeting planned
The Lassiter Cemetery #6 will have its annual meeting Saturday, Aug. 12. Bids for the upkeep of the cemetery grounds will be accepted at noon. Donations for the upkeep will be accepted or they can be mailed to Lassiter Cemetery Funds, c/o Karen Williams, 1802 State Route 564, Mayfield, KY 42066. The cemetery is on the KY/TN state line west of Crossland, Tennessee.
Cruise-In at Sugar Creek Baptist Church
A Cruise-In will be held at Sugar Creek Baptist Church from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. Free food will be provided by the church at 11:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Cindy at 270-206-0818.
Bingo to be held Tuesdays at KoC
The public is invited to Bingo Night, held every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 332 Squire Road. For more information, call Kevin at 270-293-7061.
Senior bowling available
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Tuesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $11 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
WoodmenLife 138 meets Tuesday
WoodmenLife Chapter 138 will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Mr. Gatti’s. There will be a discussion of officer elections and the third quarter common bond at Need Line. All members are urged to attend.
