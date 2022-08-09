MISD offers free school supplies

The Murray Independent School District will hold a free school supply giveaway from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at the front loop of Murray Middle School. If you have not signed up for supplies, items are still available on this day only. For more information, contact Morgan Carman at 270-79-9592, or Andrea Morris at 270-753-6565.