MISD offers free school supplies
The Murray Independent School District will hold a free school supply giveaway from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at the front loop of Murray Middle School. If you have not signed up for supplies, items are still available on this day only. For more information, contact Morgan Carman at 270-79-9592, or Andrea Morris at 270-753-6565.
CCHS to host freshman orientation
Calloway County High School will host Freshman/New Student Orientation from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, in the Jeffrey Gymnasium.
Lassiter Cemetery #6 will meet
The annual meeting of Lassiter Cemetery #6 will be Saturday, Aug. 13. The cemetery is on the Kentucky/Tennessee State Line, west of Crossland, Tennessee. The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. and bids will be taken at noon for the cemetery maintenance. The cemetery is in need of donations and those attending are asked to consider contributing to the fund or mail a donation to Karen Williams, 1802 St. Rt. 564, Mayfield, KY 42066.
CCPL Board meets Tuesday
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at First Presbyterian Church. The public is invited to attend.
Fireworks to be Sept. 3
The Murray Bank Fireworks Extravaganza has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. The Murray Bank Bee Creek Soccer Complex is the location of the fireworks and will be closed to the public. Viewing locations are accessible from U.S. 641 N. For more information, follow the Facebook page for The Murray Bank and Freedom Fest or call 270-759-2199.
McGuire Cemetery meeting planned
The annual business meeting of the McGuire Cemetery will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. The cemetery is on the Emerson/State Line Road between Weakley County, Tennessee, and Graves County. There will be no potluck this year and face masks and social distancing will be followed. Those interested in bidding on the maintenance contract for next year are encouraged to attend. Anyone with family interred at the cemetery is also encouraged to attend and/or make a contribution for the cemetery upkeep to McGuire Cemetery, c/o Dannie Harrison, 808 Nancy Dr., Murray, KY 42071. For more information, call 270-293-2546.
Meals on Wheels Gumbo Fundraiser
The Meals on Wheels Gumbo To-Go Meal Fundraiser for the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center will be Friday, Aug. 19. The menu will be a family pack for 4 consisting of 32 ounces of gumbo, 16 ounces of potato salad, 16 ounces of rice, four gourmet cookies and four Mexican corn muffins for $25. A family pack for two is $15. The deadline for pre-orders is Thursday, Aug. 18, and meals may be picked up Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the center. To pre-order, call 270-753-0929.
Dobson Cemetery Meeting to be held
The annual Dobson Cemetery Meeting and Decoration Day will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. The cemetery is on the Cuba/Water Valley Road, Hwy. 2422 in Graves County. Donations may be mailed to Gail Dobson, 918 St. Rt. 1390, Mayfield, KY 42066. For questions, call 270-832-6651 or 270-823-3896.
Murray Star Chapter to meet
The Murray Star Chapter No. 433 Order of the Eastern Star will meet Tuesday, Aug. 9. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. and the meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
Asbury Cemetery Cleaning Day planned
The annual Asbury Cemetery Cleaning Day will be Saturday, Aug. 13. The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. and a potluck dinner will follow. Anyone with interest in the cemetery is invited to attend. Donations for the upkeep can be mailed to Marilynn Downey, 129 Fire Station Dr., Kirksey, KY 42054. In case of rain, the event will be held at 937 McCallon Mill Road, Kirksey.
WoodmenLife 138 and 170 to meet
WoodmenLife Chapters 138 and 170 will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at Harmon Hall. A meal and drinks will be provided. Bring your favorite dessert.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy and Lois Wells of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call the Post 73 Message Board at 270-761-8728.
MSU Great Beginnings to start Wed.
The Murray State University Great Beginnings back-to-school event will take place Wednesday Aug. 10, through Sunday, Aug. 14, across the MSU campus. All motorists should be aware of heavier traffic and more pedestrian students going to the many events taking place in association with the start of a new school year. The MSU Police Department encourages motorists to take alternate routes and avoid Chestnut Street, KY 121 Bypass, and Waldrop Drive will be closed to through traffic.
TCHS to host alumni social
The Trigg County High School Alumni Social will be at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Cadiz United Methodist Church. All graduates of Trigg County High School are invited. The classes of 1970, 1971 and 1972 will be honored. For more information, check the TCHS Facebook page.
CC Conservation Board meets Monday
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at the Calloway County Conservation Office at 88 Robertson Road South. For questions, call 270-873-3070.
Cemetery seeks donations
Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be mailed to Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery, P.O. Box 39, Kirksey, KY 42054.
