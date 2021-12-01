Need Line seeks blankets
Need Line is hoping to collect 250 blankets to help cover individuals or families who need a little extra warmth during the winter weather. Needed are new twin, full or queen size blankets. These can be brought to Need Line at 509 N. Eighth St.
MWC to host Holiday Open House
The Murray Woman’s Club Holiday Open House will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at the clubhouse on Vine Street. The program will be music presented by the MWC Chorus and other guest performers. The public is invited to attend.
Olive Blvd. Luminaries planned
The Olive Boulevard Luminaries will be held at dusk on Saturday, Dec. 4, and Sunday, Dec. 5, from 13th to 14th Street.
MES SBDM Council will meet
The Murray Elementary School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m. in the MES Library. Anyone interested may attend.
Need Line issues request for Christmas
Need Line is completing its Christmas Food Boxes and is in need of 250 cake frostings, 500 cans of sweet potatoes and 100 cans of cranberry sauce. Please bring these to Need Line at 509 N. Eighth St.
Back Pack Program needs Jan. sponsor
Need Line Children’s Back Pack Program needs a sponsoring group for the month of January 2022. If your church or civic group is interested in this special outreach mission for the month of January, please call Need Line at 270-753-6333.
CC Conservation Board to meet
The Calloway Couynty Conservation Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Tom’s Grille. This is a regular monthly meeting and COVID restrictions apply. For questions, call 270-873-3070.
Silver Bells project seeking participants
The Purchase Area Ombudsman Program is preparing for a special holiday project, Silver Bells. Silver Bells helps brighten the holiday season by providing gifts for isolated and lonely residents in Kentucky’s nursing, personal care and family care homes. For more information on how to participate in Silver Bells, call Jamie Zaim at 270-251-6120 or email jamie.zaim@purchaseadd.org.
MWC Garden Department will meet
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will hold a Christmas Luncheon and presentation of a scholarship at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. Hostesses are Judy Payne, Sheila Poston and Carolyn Shown.
CCMS SBDM Council meets Dec. 15
The Calloway County Middle School SBDM Council meeting scheduled for Dec. 8 has been canceled. There will be a special called meeting at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, in the CCMS Media Center.
Donations needed for cemetery upkeep
The Friendship Cemetery at 50 Kirk Ridge Road is in need of donations to help with the future care and upkeep of the cemetery. Mail donations to The Friendship Cemetery Fund, 58 Rippling Creek Drive, Murray, KY 42071. For more information, contact Brian Overbey, board treasurer, at 270-873-2558.
