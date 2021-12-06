Christmas for children needs donations
The Laker and Tiger Christmas programs have a record number of children registered and are in need of donations. To make a donation, you can go online at FRYSC Christmas and choose to support the Tiger Christmas or Laker Christmas and pay online. Checks may also be mailed to Laker Christmas Angel Fund (CCSF), 1169 Pottertown Road, Murray, KY 42071, or Tiger Christmas, 801 Main Street, Murray, KY 42071. Both groups are also working with Towing for Toys.
Need Line seeks blankets
Need Line is hoping to collect 250 blankets to help cover individuals or families who need a little extra warmth during the winter weather. Needed are new twin, full or queen size blankets. These can be brought to Need Line at 509 N. Eighth St.
MES SBDM Council will meet
The Murray Elementary School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m. in the MES Library. Anyone interested may attend.
Back Pack Program needs Jan. sponsor
Need Line Children’s Back Pack Program needs a sponsoring group for the month of January 2022. If your church or civic group is interested in this special outreach mission for the month of January, please call Need Line at 270-753-6333.
CC Conservation Board to meet
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Tom’s Grille. This is a regular monthly meeting and COVID restrictions apply. For questions, call 270-873-3070.
Need Line issues request for Christmas
Need Line is completing its Christmas Food Boxes and is in need of 250 cake frostings, 500 cans of sweet potatoes and 100 cans of cranberry sauce. Please bring these to Need Line at 509 N. Eighth St.
Silver Bells project seeking participants
The Purchase Area Ombudsman Program is preparing for a special holiday project, Silver Bells. Silver Bells helps brighten the holiday season by providing gifts for isolated and lonely residents in Kentucky’s nursing, personal care and family care homes. For more information on how to participate in Silver Bells, call Jamie Zaim at 270-251-6120 or email jamie.zaim@purchaseadd.org.
CCMS SBDM Council meets Dec. 15
The Calloway County Middle School SBDM Council meeting scheduled for Dec. 8 has been canceled. There will be a special called meeting at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, in the CCMS Media Center.
Bicentennial Committee issues last call
With the 2022 Bicentennial year rapidly approaching, the Calloway County Commemorative Book Committee announces the “last call” for submissions. If your business, church, civic group or organization would like to be featured, contact Gina Winchester at gwinchester@callowayky.com; Pat Seiber at pat.seiber@gmail.com; or Bobbie Bryant at bobbiebryant40@gmail.com. The deadline for sponsored pages has passed, so please act now. If you have a photo representing something of historic significance to or impact on Calloway County that has never been printed in a previous history of Calloway County, please send it in. Due to several requests, sponsored memorial pages are also available for family histories. The absolute deadline for family-sponsored pages is Jan. 15, 2022. For details, visit Calloway2022.com.
MWC Kappa Dept. to meet Tuesday
The Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the home of Carolyn Johnson for a Christmas dinner and Chinese auction.
MAG announces December exhibit
The MAG Community Art Center announces its December exhibition, “Small Works,” by Murray Art Guild members. The public is invited to attend the opening of this exhibit at the MAG’s Holiday Open House from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. The exhibit will run through Jan. 20, 2022, and may be viewed during normal MAG business hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information on MAG programs and events, visit murrayartguild.org.
MWC Zeta Department will meet
The Zeta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Willow Bistro.
MCCH will hold Service of Remembrance
The Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s annual Service of Remembrance is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at First Baptist Church. This service is held every year as a way to remember loved ones who have passed away during the year at Murray-Calloway County Hospital and in Hospice. For more information, contact Chaplain Kerry Lambert at 270-762-1274.
MWC Delta Dept. will meet
The Delta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by Bridges Family Center on “Merry and Bright: The Power of Positive Thinking.” The hostess is Cynthia Barnes.
Breakfast with Santa to be Saturday
Breakfast with Santa, presented by the Sigma Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the clubhouse.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Cindy at 270-206-0818.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Lone Oak Cemetery on Faxon Road is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Mail donations to Mike Vance at 5048 Faxon Road, Murray, KY 42071.
