MISD to celebrate sesquicentennial
The Murray Independent School District will celebrate its 150th birthday on Tuesday, Dec. 6. At 3:30 p.m. a cake and cookie reception will be held in the Murray Middle School Atrium with tours led by student ambassadors. A special program will be presented at 4 p.m. in the MMS Auditorium and will feature MHS alumni. The commemorative 150th anniversary ornament will be offered at $20. Supply is limited. The public is invited to attend.
Playground ribbon-cutting planned
A ribbon-cutting will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, for the new Saputo Playground by the Bailey Pavilion in Murray-Calloway County Central Park.
Streets closed for Christmas Parade
The Rotary Light Up Murray Christmas Parade will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Streets closed from 3:15-7 p.m. are Main Street between 10th and Industrial streets; Fourth Street from Olive to Poplar streets; North 10th from Chestnut to Eighth streets; Olive Boulevard from North 10th to Eighth streets; Sharpe Street from North 10th to Eighth streets; and Payne Street from North 10th to Eighth streets. For questions, email murraychristmasparade@gmail.com.
MWC to host Christmas Open House
The Murray Woman’s Club will host its Christmas Open House at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at 704 Vine St. The MWC Music Department Chorus, the Calloway County High School Choir and the Murray Elementary School Choir will provide a program of Christmas music. Refreshments will be served. The public is invited to attend.
Santa Claus to be downtown Saturday
Santa Claus and his elves will be in downtown Murray Saturday, Dec. 3, from 3-7 p.m. in front of former Corn-Austin Building at 202 Main St.
Holiday Tour of Homes to be Dec. 11
The Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will present its Holiday Tour of Homes on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1-4 p.m. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Calloway and Murray Family Resource Centers. Included on the tour will be the homes of The Rev. Carlton and Kathy Bodine at 1203 Dogwood East; Sally Patton, 712 South Fourth St., and Brent Johnson, 1109 Olive St. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the door of each home or at the Murray Ledger & Times.
Bicentennial book sales continue
The Calloway County Genealogical-Historical Society is continuing sales of the Bicentennial publication, “Calloway County, Kentucky: Celebrating the First 200 Years, 1822-2022,” from 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Courthouse Annex. The number of books are limited. Books may be purchased at other times by calling 601-842-4036.
Breakfast with Santa planned
Breakfast with Santa, sponsored by the Sigma Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse at 704 Vine St. Featured will be crafts, breakfast, cookie decorating and Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. Tickets are $5 per person and are available at the door. Proceeds will benefit CASA by the Lakes. You may bring your own camera for photo opportunities. For more information, call 270-753-5023.
MWC Kappa Dept. to meet Tuesday
The Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the clubhouse. Each member is to bring a dish for the pot luck supper and a gift for the Chinese Auction. The officers will serve as hostesses.
MCCH to host Service of Remembrance
The Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s 37th annual Service of Remembrance will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at First Baptist Church. The Service of Remembrance is held every year as a way to remember loved ones who have passed away during the year at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital and in Hospice. The program will include a reading of the names of patients who passed since Nov. 1, 2021, through Oct. 31, 2022. A candle lighting will conclude the service. For more information, contact MCCH Chaplain Kerry Lambert at 270-762-1274.
MES to host Future Tiger Night
Murray Elementary will host a Future Tiger Night Monday, Dec. 5, for children and their families who will be enrolling in kindergarten for the 2023-24 school year. The night will start in the gym and include many kindergarten readiness activities and materials, a school tour and meeting the MES teachers and staff. Visit bit.ly/futuretigernight22 to sign up for a time or call MES at 270-753-5022 to schedule a time from 4:30-6 p.m. This is the first step in the Murray Elementary Kindergarten Readiness process.
Town & Gown to present concert
The Murray State University Town & Gown will present a Holiday Concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at First Baptist Church.
Main Street Merriment planned
Murray Main Street is presenting Main Street Merriment Friday, Dec. 2, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The event will begin with the lighting of the Christmas tree. There will be 22 areas with activities from Third to Sixth streets which will include carriage rides, train rides, a petting zoo, ice skating, free gifts from T-Mobile and food trucks. All events are free except for ice skating and food trucks. T-Mobile will celebrate the Hometown Grant with a national Lite Brite event with free gifts throughout the night. Streets closed will include Poplar, Maple, Fifth and Fourth. Parking is available at First Baptist Church, First United Methodist Church, the Municipal Parking Lot and City Hall Parking Lot.
CCFPD will meet Monday
The Calloway County Fire Protection District Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at Station #1 on East Sycamore Street.
CUBS to host Holiday Lunch
CUBS will hold its Holiday Lunch at noon Thursday, Dec. 8, at the CFSB Community Room. Lunch will be provided by the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Meals-on-Wheels program.
