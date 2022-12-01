MISD to celebrate sesquicentennial

The Murray Independent School District will celebrate its 150th birthday on Tuesday, Dec. 6. At 3:30 p.m. a cake and cookie reception will be held in the Murray Middle School Atrium with tours led by student ambassadors. A special program will be presented at 4 p.m. in the MMS Auditorium and will feature MHS alumni. The commemorative 150th anniversary ornament will be offered at $20. Supply is limited. The public is invited to attend.