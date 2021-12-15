Quilt Lovers meet Thursday
The Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Visitors are welcome.
Need Line seeks blankets
Need Line is hoping to collect 250 blankets to help cover individuals or families who need a little extra warmth during the winter weather. Needed are new twin, full or queen size blankets. These can be brought to Need Line at 509 N. Eighth St.
American Legion Post 73 to meet
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, Dec. 16, at the American Legions Veterans Hall at 310 Bee Creek. This is a week earlier due to the Christmas holiday. Food and fellowship will be at 6:30 p.m., followed by a business meeting at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
Christmas for children needs donations
The Laker and Tiger Christmas programs have a record number of children registered and are in need of donations. To make a donation, you can go online at FRYSC Christmas and choose to support the Tiger Christmas or Laker Christmas and pay online. Checks may also be mailed to Laker Christmas Angel Fund (CCSF), 1169 Pottertown Road, Murray, KY 42071, or Tiger Christmas, 801 Main Street, Murray, KY 42071. Both groups are also working with Towing for Toys.
Back Pack Program needs Jan. sponsor
Need Line Children’s Back Pack Program needs a sponsoring group for the month of January 2022. If your church or civic group is interested in this special outreach mission for the month of January, please call Need Line at 270-753-6333.
CCMS SBDM Council meets Dec. 15
The Calloway County Middle School SBDM Council meeting scheduled for Dec. 8 has been canceled. There will be a special called meeting at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, in the CCMS Media Center.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
Masonic Lodge to meet Monday
Murray Masonic Lodge will meet Monday, Dec. 20. Dinner is at 6 p.m and the meeting begins at 7 p.m.
Back Pack program needs items
Need Line needs to stock its shelves for the Back Pack program. Needed for preschool and elementary are Pop Tarts, cheese and crackers, applesauce cups, pudding cups, small bad pretzels, juice drinks in cartons, snack on the run tuna salad kit with crackers, single-serve cereal boxes, fruit cups, cereal bars with no nuts, pudding cups, single-serve potato chip bags and a snack pack of Jello. No peanut items due to children with peanut allergies. Needed for middle and high school are pop top cans of Beanee Weenies, mac and cheese bowls, small can pop top vegetables, Vienna sausages, cereal bowls, small pop top fruits and small pop top tuna or chicken. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
