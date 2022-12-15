Bell ringers needed
Calloway County Salvation Army Service Unit is seeking to fill slots for the last week of bell ringing at Walmart. Volunteer ringers are needed for Tuesday, Dec. 20, through Friday, Dec. 23, from 3-7 p.m. If interested, call Kerry Lambert at 270-753-7265 and leave a message.
Humane Society Pet Calendars available
The Humane Society of Calloway County’s 2023 Pet Calendars are available for purchase. The calendar contains full-color photos of pets that were submitted by supporters of the society and are $12 each. Calendars are available at the Humane Society Office at 607 Poplar St., the Weaks Community Center, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Leadership Tomorrow Auction underway
The Leadership Tomorrow Silent Auction is currently underway at https:/bit.ly/LTAuction. Bidding closes at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, and items may be picked up Monday, Dec. 19. All proceeds benefit the 2023 Leadership Tomorrow Washington, D.C. trip for Murray High and Calloway County High School students. Items include gift cards to area restaurants, gift baskets and a signed basketball by the Murray State University Lady Racers.
Santa to be downtown Saturday
Santa and his elves and Mrs. Claus will be in downtown Murray from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at 402 Main Street. For more information, call 270-753-7222.
Blood donation opportunities
A blood drive will be held from 12:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at First Presbyterian Church. Another opportunity to donate will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at CFSB Murray Sycamore Banking Center.
Back to host book signing
Local author Marcy Marine Back will hold a book signing of “Flannel Fred” from 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Granola Girls at 410 Main Street.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
CCPL announces holiday closings
The Calloway County Public Library will be closed Dec. 23-26 for the Christmas holidays. They will reoopen at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The library will also be closed Jan. 2, 2023, for New Year’s Day.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
Neighborhood food pantry available
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will host a neighborhood food and clothing pantry from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail with Dan Leslie as the pastor. For more information, call 270-436-5820 or 270-436-5737.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church.
Veterans assistance offered
Larissa Roach, Veterans Benefit field representative at the Mayfield VA Clinicn is available to assist in filing claims with appointments by telephone only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for federal and state veteran’s benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For assistance, call 270-705-6656.
