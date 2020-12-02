CCFPD Board to meet Monday
The Calloway County Fire Protection District (CCFPD) Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, via Zoom. More information is available on the board’s Facebook page.
MAG to hold mini holiday sales
In lieu of the Murray Art Guild’s annual Holiday Sale, the MAG Community Art Center will host a series of MAG Mini Holiday Sales every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Dec. 19. Included are handcrafted items and fine art from more than 40 local artists, with new holiday items and artists featured each Saturday. The art market will be expanded to allow for social distancing and masks are required. A percentage of the proceeds will go back to the MAG. For more information, visit MAG’s website at murrayartguild.org or follow on its Facebook or Instagram pages.
Legion Oratory Contest planned
The American Legion National Oratory Scholarship District 1 Contest will be Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Lee Jones Convention Center in Eddyville. The deadline to enroll is Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The contest is open to all Kentucky high school and home-schooled students in grades 9-12 who are less than 20 years old. Detailed rules, awards and dates may be found at www.kylegion.org/oratorical. To sign up for the First District Contest, email name, address, phone number, high school and date of birth to Mark Kennedy at usmc1965@bellsouth.net.
Playhouse in the Park seeking donations
Playhouse in the Park is seeking donations to support the theater because no performances will be allowed during the pandemic. There are several ways to offer assistance - make a financial donation towards PIP’s operating budget, donate to purchase of arcadia annex capital campaign, donate to foundation account, purchase of supplies or equipment, start a Facebook birthay fundraiser, add to an Amazon Smile account or add to the Kroger Community Rewards Card. Visit the website for more information at www.playhousemurray.org.
MWC cancels open house
The Murray Woman’s Club’s annual Christmas Open House, scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 6, will not be held this year due to COVID-19.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is low on peanut butter, canned pasta, Spam, Jiffy cornmeal mix, spinach, jelly, soups of all flavors, crackers, mixed veggies, canned fruit, Jiffy biscuit mix, mixed vegetables, margarine/butter, eggs, hot dogs and bread/buns. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed are toilet paper, toothbrushes, toothpaste, dish liquid, bar soap, shampoo, baby wipes, baby shampoo and deodorant. Also requested are one-gallon ziplock bags. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Lassiter Cemetery No. 6 is in need of donations for the upkeep of the grounds. Please mail donations to Lassiter Cemetery Fund, Linda Armstrong, 858 Galloway Road, Mayfield, KY 42066.
