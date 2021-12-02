Santa to appear downtown Saturday
Santa and his elves will be roaming around the court square Saturday, Dec. 4, from 3 until after the parade. There will be opportunities for photos on the north side of the court square in front of the Bookmark.
Need Line seeks blankets
Need Line is hoping to collect 250 blankets to help cover individuals or families who need a little extra warmth during the winter weather. Needed are new twin, full or queen size blankets. These can be brought to Need Line at 509 N. Eighth St.
MWC to host Holiday Open House
The Murray Woman’s Club Holiday Open House will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at the clubhouse on Vine Street. The program will be music presented by the MWC Chorus and other guest performers. The public is invited to attend.
Olive Blvd. Luminaries planned
The Olive Boulevard Luminaries will be held at dusk on Saturday, Dec. 4, and Sunday, Dec. 5, from 13th to 14th Street.
MES SBDM Council will meet
The Murray Elementary School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m. in the MES Library. Anyone interested may attend.
Need Line issues request for Christmas
Need Line is completing its Christmas Food Boxes and is in need of 250 cake frostings, 500 cans of sweet potatoes and 100 cans of cranberry sauce. Please bring these to Need Line at 509 N. Eighth St.
Back Pack Program needs Jan. sponsor
Need Line Children’s Back Pack Program needs a sponsoring group for the month of January 2022. If your church or civic group is interested in this special outreach mission for the month of January, please call Need Line at 270-753-6333.
CC Conservation Board to meet
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Tom’s Grille. This is a regular monthly meeting and COVID restrictions apply. For questions, call 270-873-3070.
Silver Bells project seeking participants
The Purchase Area Ombudsman Program is preparing for a special holiday project, Silver Bells. Silver Bells helps brighten the holiday season by providing gifts for isolated and lonely residents in Kentucky’s nursing, personal care and family care homes. For more information on how to participate in Silver Bells, call Jamie Zaim at 270-251-6120 or email jamie.zaim@purchaseadd.org.
MWC Garden Department will meet
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will hold a Christmas Luncheon and presentation of a scholarship at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. Hostesses are Judy Payne, Sheila Poston and Carolyn Shown.
CCMS SBDM Council meets Dec. 15
The Calloway County Middle School SBDM Council meeting scheduled for Dec. 8 has been canceled. There will be a special called meeting at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, in the CCMS Media Center.
Bicentennial Committee issues last call
With the 2022 Bicentennial year rapidly approaching, the Calloway County Commemorative Book Committee announces the “last call” for submissions. If your business, church, civic group or organization would like to be featured, contact Gina Winchester at gwinchester@callowayky.com; Pat Seiber at pat.seiber@gmail.com; or Bobbie Bryant at bobbiebryant40@gmail.com. The deadline for sponsored pages has passed, so please act now. If you have a photo representing something of historic significance to or impact on Calloway County that has never been printed in a previous history of Calloway County, please send it in. Due to several requests, sponsored memorial pages are also available for family histories. The absolute deadline for family-sponsored pages is Jan. 15, 2022. For details, visit Calloway2022.com.
MWC Kappa Dept. to meet
The Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the home of Carolyn Johnson for a Christmas dinner and Chinese auction.
MAG announces December exhibit
The MAG Community Art Center announces its December exhibition, “Small Works,” by Murray Art Guild members. The public is invited to attend the opening of this exhibit at the MAG’s Holiday Open House from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. The exhibit will run through Jan. 20, 2022, and may be viewed during normal MAG business hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information on MAG programs and events, visit murrayartguild.org.
MWC Executive Board will meet
The Executive Board of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at the clubhouse. President Joetta Kelly urges all members to attend.
Al-Anon support group meets Mondays
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
