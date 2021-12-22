Bake sale planned Thursday
Paws for a Cause is holding a bake sale at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, in front of Food Giant. All proceeds will benefit the small dog park at Central Park. Baked items are needed and may be brought to Food Giant at 8:30 a.m.
CC Salvation Army needs volunteers
The Calloway County Salvation Army Unit is raising funds to go directly to the Mayfield disaster relief and 100% of donations from kettle collections in Murray will be given to help victims of the tornado. This past weekend $5,000 was raised for disaster relief in Mayfield. Bell ringers are still needed for Dec 22, from 5-7 p.m., Dec. 23, 5-7 p.m. and Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Walmart and Walgreen’s. Text Kerry Lambert at 270-227-9068 to schedule an hour to ring bells and make a difference.
American Legion Post 73 events canceled
American Legion Post 73 of Murray has canceled all of its events until January 2022.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Tornado Relief Fund
An account to handle cash donations has been set up through Independence Bank. Donations may be directed to the fund via Independence Bank, P.O. Box 9, Fancy Farm, KY 42034 or you can fill out a Google Forms document at https://bit.ly/graveskydonate. An electronic donation system will be organized as soon as possible. This account will be used to assist individuals in the tornado corridor.
Volunteer coordination for West KY area
At this time, the response effort has sufficient volunteers. However, there will be a need for volunteers in the coming weeks as the recovery advances. Volunteers should be part of an organized group with a specific mission in mind. In the coming weeks, volunteers will be needed to assist individual home and business owners with clean-up efforts. Groups from the local area who are organizing volunteers to assist with clean-up efforts in coming weeks should call the Tornado Volunteer Hotline at 270-216-0903 or email their information to Mayfieldvolunteers@gmail.com. Please include the number of volunteers in your group, types of assistance you can provide, and times your group can be available. You can also go to the following webpage to sign up: https://surveyhero.com\c\viuf4h7p.
CCPL announces holiday closings
The Calloway County Public Library will be closed for the Christmas holidays on Dec. 23-26. The library will also be closed for New Years on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 and 2, 2022.
Soup for the Soul serves weeknights
Soup for the Soul Community Kitchen serves free dinner each night Monday-Friday, from 4-6 p.m., at 411 Maple Street, downtown Murray. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 270-759-0800.
CC Fire Protection Board will meet
The Calloway County Fire Protection District Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Station #1 on East Sycamore Street. COVID-19 protocol will be followed.
Cemetery seeks donations
Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Land Between the Lakes is in need of donations for mowing. Checks are to be made payable to Pleasant Hill Cemetery and mail to Kay Lilly, 16270 Linton Road, Cadiz, KY 42211.
AA information
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women with the purpose to help others to recover from the pain and suffering of alcoholism. For more information, call 270-535-4111, 270-799-1065 or 270-226-3971 or visit www.wkintergroup.org.
Mayfield Christmas Dinner to be held
Operation BBQ Relief is hosting a Mayfield Christmas Dinner with Santa from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25, for in-person dining or pick-up at Trace Creek Baptist Church in Mayfield. Those interested in attending, call Katelyn Gosslee at 281-460-9046; Meghan Bailey at 713-824-1428 or Kim Stinebaker at 713-305-6602.
