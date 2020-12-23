Coat giveaway to be Sunday
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will host a free coat giveaway at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27. The church is at 122 Spruce Street in Murray.
Soup for the Soul serves weeknights
Soup for the Soul Community Kitchen serves free dinner each night Monday-Friday, from 4-6 p.m., at 411 Maple Street, downtown Murray. No inside dining, but meals are distributed at the door. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 270-759-0800.
MISD announces food pick up schedule
April Adams, Murray Independent School District Food Services director, announced the holiday meal pick up schedule beginning Monday, Dec. 21. Each Monday, Murray Preschool, Murray Elementary, Murray Middle and Murray High families are able to pick up at Murray Elementary School from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following days: Monday, Dec. 28, and Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
CCPL announces current service plan
The Calloway County Public Library has announced that while the community remains in the Red Zone, CCPL’s current service plan will continue through Jan. 3, 2021. This service plan includes the library being closed to the public, having only 33% of the CCPL staff inside the building at one time, expanded outreach deliveries and curbside service from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. CCPL staff phone assistance is available by calling 270-753-2288, or email contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org.
Humane Society Pet Calendars available
The Humane Society of Calloway County’s 2021 Pet Calendars are available for sale. This full-color pet calendar celebrates photos of pets that are submitted by supporters of the Humane Society. Calendars are $10 and are available at the Humane Society office at the Weaks Community Center, 607 Poplar St. Volunteer staff the office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Calendars are also available at Buff City Soap Co., DK Kelley, Friendly Liquors, Murray Home and Auto, Ribbon Chix, The Murray Bank, The Wagon Flea Market and Toyota of Murray. All proceeds support the programs of the Humane Society. For more information, call 270-759-1884, email humanesociety@murray-ky.net, or visit the society’s Facebook page.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Outland Cemetery seeks donations
The Outland Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Mail donations to Betty Sue Vinson, 2011 Gateborough Circle, Murray, KY 42071.
AA information
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women with the purpose to help others to recover from the pain and suffering of alcoholism. For more information, call 270-535-4111, 270-799-1065 or 270-226-3971 or visit www.wkintergroup.org.
