CCPL announces holiday closings
The Calloway County Public Library will be closed for New Years Dec. 31, and Jan. 1 and 2, 2022.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Tornado Relief Fund
An account to handle cash donations has been set up through Independence Bank. Donations may be directed to the fund via Independence Bank, P.O. Box 9, Fancy Farm, KY 42034 or you can fill out a Google Forms document at https://bit.ly/graveskydonate. An electronic donation system will be organized as soon as possible. This account will be used to assist individuals in the tornado corridor.
Volunteer coordination for West KY area
At this time, the response effort has sufficient volunteers. However, there will be a need for volunteers in the coming weeks as the recovery advances. Volunteers should be part of an organized group with a specific mission in mind. In the coming weeks, volunteers will be needed to assist individual home and business owners with clean-up efforts. Groups from the local area who are organizing volunteers to assist with clean-up efforts in coming weeks should call the Tornado Volunteer Hotline at 270-216-0903 or email their information to Mayfieldvolunteers@gmail.com. Please include the number of volunteers in your group, types of assistance you can provide, and times your group can be available. You can also go to the following webpage to sign up: https://surveyhero.com\c\viuf4h7p.
CC Fire Protection Board will meet
The Calloway County Fire Protection District Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Station #1 on East Sycamore Street. COVID-19 protocol will be followed.
AA information
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women with the purpose to help others to recover from the pain and suffering of alcoholism. For more information, call 270-535-4111, 270-799-1065 or 270-226-3971 or visit www.wkintergroup.org.
Am. Legion Oratory Contest planned
The American Legion National Oratory Scholarship District 1 Contest will be held Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Lee Jones Convention Center in Eddyville. The deadline to enroll is Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. The contest is open to all Kentucky high school and home-schooled students in grades 9-12 who are less than 20 years old. Detailed rules, awards and dates may be found at www.kylegion.org/oratorical. In order to sign up for the First District contest, email name, address, phone number, high school and date of birth to Mark Kennedy at usmc1965@bellsouth.net. Contestants are required to give two speeches at each level of competition. The Prepared Oration must be on some aspect of the Constitution of the U.S. and is eight to 10 minutes in duration. In the Assigned Oration, contestants speak for three to five minutes on any of one of four topics.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Cindy at 270-206-0818.
Veterans assistance offered
Larissa Roach, Veterans Benefit field representative at the Mayfield VA Clinic is available to assist in filing claims with appointments by telephone only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for federal and state veteran’s benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For assistance, call 270-705-6656.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.