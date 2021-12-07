Bicentennial Committee issues last call
With the 2022 Bicentennial year rapidly approaching, the Calloway County Commemorative Book Committee announces the “last call” for submissions. If your business, church, civic group or organization would like to be featured, contact Gina Winchester at gwinchester@callowayky.com; Pat Seiber at pat.seiber@gmail.com; or Bobbie Bryant at bobbiebryant40@gmail.com. The deadline for sponsored pages has passed, so please act now. If you have a photo representing something of historic significance to or impact on Calloway County that has never been printed in a previous history of Calloway County, please send it in. Due to several requests, sponsored memorial pages are also available for family histories. The absolute deadline for family-sponsored pages is Jan. 15, 2022. For details, visit Calloway2022.com.
Christmas for children needs donations
The Laker and Tiger Christmas programs have a record number of children registered and are in need of donations. To make a donation, you can go online at FRYSC Christmas and choose to support the Tiger Christmas or Laker Christmas and pay online. Checks may also be mailed to Laker Christmas Angel Fund (CCSF), 1169 Pottertown Road, Murray, KY 42071, or Tiger Christmas, 801 Main Street, Murray, KY 42071. Both groups are also working with Towing for Toys.
Need Line seeks blankets
Need Line is hoping to collect 250 blankets to help cover individuals or families who need a little extra warmth during the winter weather. Needed are new twin, full or queen size blankets. These can be brought to Need Line at 509 N. Eighth St.
MES SBDM Council will meet
The Murray Elementary School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m. in the MES Library. Anyone interested may attend.
Back Pack Program needs Jan. sponsor
Need Line Children’s Back Pack Program needs a sponsoring group for the month of January 2022. If your church or civic group is interested in this special outreach mission for the month of January, please call Need Line at 270-753-6333.
CC Conservation Board to meet
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Tom’s Grille. This is a regular monthly meeting and COVID restrictions apply. For questions, call 270-873-3070.
CCMS SBDM Council meets Dec. 15
The Calloway County Middle School SBDM Council meeting scheduled for Dec. 8 has been canceled. There will be a special called meeting at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, in the CCMS Media Center.
MWC Zeta Department will meet
The Zeta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Willow Bistro.
Breakfast with Santa to be Saturday
Breakfast with Santa, presented by the Sigma Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the clubhouse.
MWC Delta Dept. will meet
The Delta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by Bridges Family Center on “Merry and Bright: The Power of Positive Thinking.” The hostess is Cynthia Barnes.
MSU to offer twilight tours
Murray State University will offer twilight tours of campus for prospective students Tuesday, Dec. 14, beginning at 3 p.m. Prospective students and their families will have the opportunity to meet with admissions counselors from the Office of Recruitment and then embark on a sunset tour of Murray State’s campus. Following the campus tour, visitors can enjoy hot chocolate, coffee and snacks and then kick off the holiday season with a screening of The Santa Clause in the Curris Center Theater. The twilight tours are a free event for prospective students and their families, but registration is required. Those interested can contact Murray State’s Office of Recruitment at msu.campusvisits@murraystate.edu or by phone at 270-809-2896 or 800-272-4678 ext. 2.
CCGHS to meet Dec. 14
The Calloway County Genealogical and Historical Society will meet for a Christmas Luncheon at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, in the Fellowship Hall of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church. All attending are asked to bring a side dish or dessert. Email Janice Wilson at navvar@wk.net or call 270-436-5540 to let her know what if you are attending and what you plan to bring.
KUMC to host community breakfast
Kirksey United Methodist Church will host a community breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. A traditional breakfast of bacon, sausage, gravy, eggs and biscuits will be served. Donations will be accepted with proceeds to support the food pantry and local food charities. The public is invited to attend.
KUMC to open food pantry
A drive-thru food pantry will be held at Kirksey United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Dec. 11. Drive to the door on the south side of the church and the food will be delivered to your car.
Fund started for homeless family
A fund has been started for the homeless family I wrote about in Friday’s column. If you wish to make a donation online, it can be done through the Calloway County Collective at Venmo@Callowaycountycollectivefund. Checks may be addressed to United Way-CCC and mailed to Calloway County Collective, 203 Ash Street, Murray, KY 42071, or they may be brought to me at the Ledger. Please memo for homeless family. The family is still homeless and we are seeking a place for them to live with their pets, 1 small dog and two older cats. Please reach out to me if anyone knows of a place they can live and get back on their feet. I can also take donations. Trying to be sure they have a “home for Christmas.”
