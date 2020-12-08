CCPL Board to meet Tuesday
The Calloway County Board of Trustees will hold its monthly board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, through a videoconferencing format. Members of the public who wish to view the meeting via a Livestream may do so with the following link: https://callowaycountylibrary.org/meetings.
Need Line Christmas items needed
The following items are needed to make 1,000 Christmas Food Boxes by Dec. 10: 25 frozen turkeys, 24 hams, 989 cans of cake frosting, 875 cans of sweet potatoes, 75 cans of cranberry sauce, 801 boxes of macaroni and cheese, 609 cans English/sweet green peas and 55 cans of green beans.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
MAG to hold mini holiday sales
In lieu of the Murray Art Guild’s annual Holiday Sale, the MAG Community Art Center will host a series of MAG Mini Holiday Sales every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Dec. 19. Included are handcrafted items and fine art from more than 40 local artists, with new holiday items and artists featured each Saturday. The art market will be expanded to allow for social distancing and masks are required. A percentage of the proceeds will go back to the MAG. For more information, visit MAG’s website at murrayartguild.org or follow on its Facebook or Instagram pages.
Need Line Baskets available Dec. 19
Need Line Christmas Food Baskets will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, in the parking lot of Roy Stewart Stadium at Murray State University. Recipients must be a resident of Calloway County and be income eligible to apply. Those receiving baskets must have proof of residency and proof of income for all household members.
MAG to offer two December classes
The last two December workshops at the Murray Art Guild will be held via Zoom, with material kits to be picked up the week of class. MAG Makers for teens and adults will be from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at a cost of $20. Rosemary will lead the project to create large, painted burlap Christmas tree door hangers. Second Saturday, for kids 7-12, will be from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at a cost of $20. Debi will lead acrylic pattern painting using the book, “Yakoi Kusama: From here to eternity,” by Sarah Suzuki. For more information or to register, visit murrayartguild.org.
CCHS SBDM Council will meet
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, virtually. To join the link, call the CCHS at 270-762-7375 ext. 6314.
Young Cemetery seeks donations
Funds are needed for the upkeep of Young Cemetery. Send contributions to Young Cemetery, 624 Vaughns Grove Little River Road, Pembroke, KY 42266.
CCMS SBDM Council meets Wednesday
Calloway County Middle School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, via Microsoft Teams.
