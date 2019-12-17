Bell ringers needed for Salvation Army
The local Salvation Army Service Unit is needing bell ringers for the evenings of Tuesday, Dec. 17, through Monday, Dec. 23, from 4-8 p.m. at Walmart. Those who would like to volunteer may call Kerry Lambert at 270-753-7265 and leave a message for the day they are available.
Quilt Lovers of Murray to meet
The Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Visitors are welcome.
Food pantry to be open Tuesday
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will open its food pantry and clothes closet from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail and is open to the public.
Meals on Wheels fundraisers offered
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center is sponsoring a Meals on Wheels To-Go Meal Fundraiser on Wednesday, Dec. 18. The meal consists of chicken and dressing, sweet potato casserole, green beans and Don’s dessert at a cost of $6. Orders must be made by Tuesday, Dec. 17, and picked up from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18. Also available are bulk holiday orders. A half-pan will serve 12 people and orders can be taken for hashbrown casserole, sweet potato casserole or chicken and dressing, all for $18 each. These orders must be made and prepaid by Friday, Dec. 13, and picked up from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23. All of the proceeds from the meal fundraisers supports the Meals on Wheels program. To order, call 270-753-0929 or email dbarger@murrayseniorcenter.com.
Kiwanis to meet Thursday
The Kiwanis of Murray will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, 19, at August Moon Restaurant. Visitors are welcome.
Christmas reading to be Tuesday
Community volunteers and first responders will read excerpts from Truman’s Capote’s “A Christmas Memory,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Calloway County Public Library. This is the third annual holiday reading and the event is free and open to the public.
MHS SBDM Council meets Wednesday
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, in the MHS Conference Room. All interested are invited to attend.
Blood donation opportunity
An opportunity to donate blood for the American Red Cross will be from 12:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at First Presbyterian Church.
MES SBDM Council will meet
The Murray Elementary School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, in the library.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy, Bill Cowan and Ray Campbell of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call Kennedy at 270-752-3333.
Magazine Club to meet
The Murray Magazine Club will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Murray Country Club (note change in venue). Beth Buchanan is the hostess and Debbie Drane will provide the devotion. Members please remember to bring any wrapped book.
American Legion meets Thursday
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, Dec. 19, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship will be at 6:30 p.m. and the business meeting is at 7 p.m. This is a week earlier due to the Christmas holiday. All veterans are invited to attend.
Hazel Woman’s Club will meet
The Hazel Woman’s Club will meet for its Christmas Party at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Hazel Community Center. The hostesses are Mary Ann Orr and Laura Tucker.
Senior bowling available
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $10 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
NAMI will meet Thursday
The NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Health) and Murray Family Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Educational Services Building of Murray-Calloway County Hospital, on the corner of Eighth and Elm streets. This group is for family and friends of someone diagnosed with a mental illness such as bipolar disorder, major depression, schizophrenia, obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder. At each meeting, a sharing and support time lets attendees be heard in a safe, confidential and welcoming environment. For more information, call 270-748-6133.
Donations needed for Hazel Cemetery
The Hazel Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. People owning lots or with family buried in Hazel are asked to contribute. Donations may be sent to Beth Mangrum, 1437 Old Whitlock Road, Puryear, TN 38251.
Angels Attic seeks items
The Angels Attic Thrift Shop at 972 Chestnut St. is in need of items as it continues to provide funding for Angels Community Clinic and the Gentry House and provide assistance to other local agencies. Specific needs are clothing for all ages, furniture, appliances, household items and toys. Items can be received Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or call 270-762-0505 for pick-up.
