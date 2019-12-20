CCPL announces holiday hours
The Calloway County Public Library will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Wednesday, Dec. 25, for the Christmas holiday. On Tuesday, Dec. 31, the hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2020.
Santa Claus to be downtown
Santa Claus will be in his little red house on the court square in downtown Murray from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21; 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22; noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, and Tuesday, Dec. 24.
Bell ringers needed for Salvation Army
The local Salvation Army Service Unit is needing bell ringers for the evenings through Monday, Dec. 23, from 4-8 p.m. at Walmart. Those who would like to volunteer may call Kerry Lambert at 270-753-7265 and leave a message for the day they are available.
Angels Attic seeks items
The Angels Attic Thrift Shop at 972 Chestnut St. is in need of items as it continues to provide funding for Angels Community Clinic and the Gentry House and provide assistance to other local agencies. Specific needs are clothing for all ages, furniture, appliances, household items and toys. Items can be received Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or call 270-762-0505 for pick-up.
Youth center seeks snacks
Main Street Youth Center is in need of individually wrapped snacks. Donations may be dropped off at the youth center from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at 513 South Fourth St. For more information, call the center at 270-753-8336.
Murray Electric Board to meet
The Murray Electric Board will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, in the Carroll Conference Room at 205 N. Fourth St.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is low on chili, complete pancake mix, pancake syrup, cereal, eggs, frozen mixed vegetables, tomato juice and crackers. Personal items are extremely low and needed are toilet paper, dish liquid, laundry detergent, shampoo and soap. Large brown bags and plastic storage bags are also requested. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Need Line is a United Way agency. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Alcoholics Anonymous lists schedule
Murray Alcoholics Anonymous holds meetings at 615 S. 12th St., Suite J, in the Southside Shopping Center behind Regions Bank. All meetings are non-smoking. Closed meetings are for people who think they have a problem with alcohol and want to give it up. Open meetings are for anyone who wants to attend an AA meeting. The regular schedule is: Sunday: 1 p.m. (open), 8 p.m. 12x12 study (closed); Monday: noon (open), 6 p.m. ladies’ meeting (closed), 8 p.m. (open); Tuesday: noon (open), 8 p.m. (closed); Wednesday: 11 a.m. Good Old Timers meeting (closed), 6 p.m. ladies’ meeting (closed), 8 p.m. 11th Step meeting (open); Thursday: noon (open), 8 p.m. Study of the Big Book (open); Friday: noon Study of the Big Book (open), 8 p.m. newcomers meeting (open); Saturday: 10 a.m. Breakfast of Champions (open), 8 p.m. speaker meeting (open). For information, call Bearl, 270-226-3971; Adam, 270-703-4505, Holly, 270-227-2675 or Laurie, 731-336-7592.
WATCH needs aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Donations needed for cemetery upkeep
The New Concord Cemetery is in need of tax-deductible donations to help with the upkeep of the cemetery. Mail donations to Mac Coleman, 296 Buchanan Lane, New Concord, KY 42076.
