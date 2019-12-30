Burning Bowl Ceremony planned
An Anticipation Celebration/Burning Bowl Ceremony will be from 1:15-4:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Calloway County Public Library. Facilitated by Lanette Thurman, participants will be led in listing what no longer serves them, releasing it into flames and choosing what they wish to include in their plans for 2020. Participants will write a letter to themselves with goals for 2020. Bring a self-addressed, stamped envelope, paper and pen. Water will be furnished and snacks may be brought if desired. Admission is free, but reservations are required. Call the CCPL at 270-753-2288 with name and number participating.
Alzheimer’s Support Group will meet
The January meeting of the Alzheimer’s Caregiver’s Support Group will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Center. Light refreshments will be provided.
CCPL announces holiday hours
The Calloway County Public Library will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, and closed on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2020.
CASA seeks volunteers
CASA by the Lakes will be offering winter volunteer training in January 2020. To sign up to be a volunteer for a child going through abuse or neglect in Calloway and Marshall County, visit www.casabythelakes.org or call 270-761-0164.
WATCH needs aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Diana at 270-227-0951 or Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church. For information, contact Matt Morehead at 270-226-3305.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Lone Oak Cemetery on Faxon Road is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Mail donations to Mike Vance at 5048 Faxon Road, Murray, KY 42071.
