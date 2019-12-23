Santa Claus to be downtown
Santa Claus will be in his little red house on the court square in downtown Murray from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, and Tuesday, Dec. 24.
CCPL announces holiday hours
The Calloway County Public Library will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Wednesday, Dec. 25, for the Christmas holiday. On Tuesday, Dec. 31, the hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2020.
Angels Attic seeks items
The Angels Attic Thrift Shop at 972 Chestnut St. is in need of items as it continues to provide funding for Angels Community Clinic and the Gentry House and provide assistance to other local agencies. Specific needs are clothing for all ages, furniture, appliances, household items and toys. Items can be received Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or call 270-762-0505 for pick-up.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is low on chili, complete pancake mix, pancake syrup, cereal, eggs, frozen mixed vegetables, tomato juice and crackers. Personal items are extremely low and needed are toilet paper, dish liquid, laundry detergent, shampoo and soap. Large brown bags and plastic storage bags are also requested. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Need Line is a United Way agency. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Celebrate Recovery to meet
Celebrate Recovery is a 12-step Christ-centered recovery meeting program for anyone who struggles with hurts, habits or hang-ups. Meetings are held from 6:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church on KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-6695.
WATCH needs aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet from 9-10 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Barbara Lively at 502-598-9252.
Veterans assistance offered at VFW Post
The service officer for VFW Post 6291, Charles ‘Chuck’ Fuller, will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays at the VFW Office in the Heritage Hall Building on the campus of Murray State University, to assist veterans and families in understanding veteran benefits. For more information, call 270-873-5384 and leave a message.
Youth center seeks snacks
Main Street Youth Center is in need of individually wrapped snacks. Donations may be dropped off at the youth center from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at 513 South Fourth St. For more information, call the center at 270-753-8336.
Bazzell Cemetery donations needed
The Bazzell Cemetery, located on Bazzell Cemetery Road just southwest of Coldwater, is in need of donations to help with the upkeep of the cemetery. Bazzell Cemetery is incorporated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and is approved with the IRS as a nonprofit charitable organization eligible to receive tax deductible donations. Checks should be paid payable to the Bazzell Cemetery Fund and sent to Willis Sanders, 8224 KY 121 N., Murray, KY 42071 or call 270-489-2212.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.