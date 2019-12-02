WoodmenLife chapters will meet
WoodmenLilfe Chapters of Kirksey, Hazel and Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the WoodmenLife Building on C.C. Lowry Drive for their annual Christmas dinner. The chapters will provide meat, bread and drinks, and members are asked to bring sides and desserts. For more information, call Marilynn at 270-489-6251.
Breakfast with Santa to be Dec. 7
Breakfast With Santa, sponsored by the Sigma Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse at 704 Vine St. A visit with Santa, breakfast, cookie decorating, crafts and more will be offered. Participants should bring their own camera for photo opportunities. Tickets may be purchased at the door.
CC Board of Health will meet
The Calloway County Board of Health will meet at noon Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Calloway County Health Department. The agenda includes approval of prior board minutes, approval of board nominations, presentation of FY19 audit reports for health department and taxing district and director’s report and program updates. All meetings are open to the public.
Holiday Tour of Homes to be Dec. 8
The Holiday Tour of Homes, sponsored by the Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, will be from 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Five homes will be featured - Dan and Angel Renick, 1114 County Cork Drive; Doug and Wanda Mullins, 140 Legacy Lane; Debbie Colson, 111 Poplar St., Suite 301; Larry and Jobeth England, 2114 Glenwood; and Hertown at 1338 KY 121 South. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at The Murray Ledger & Times, Country Heaven Home Decor and Gifts, or at the door of each of the homes. Proceeds will benefit Hertown and the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse.
Compassionate Friends to hold service
The Compassionate Friends annual Candle Lighting and Memorial Service will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in the Fellowship Hall of University Church of Christ. This event is for families who have lost children, regardless of age. Parents are asked to bring a photo of their child in a standing frame, a candle in a holder and a dish to share for the potluck dinner. Bread, drinks and utensils will be provided. Siblings and all family members are welcome. For information, call Hilda Bennett at 731-498-8324 or Donna Herndon at 270-293-8780.
Temple Hill Masonic Lodge will meet
Temple Hill 276 Masonic Lodge will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 3. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. Master Jeff Kirks urges all masons to attend.
Friends of CCPL to hold book sale
The Friends of the Calloway County Public Library will host a Winter Book Sale Thursday, Dec. 5, through Saturday, Dec. 7. Current members of the Friends of the CCPL have two opportunities to shop early - Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 5-7 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 5, from 8-10 a.m. Regular shopping hours for the public are Thursday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 6, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and a Bargain Bag Sale will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
MWC Kappa Dept. meets Tuesday
The Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the home of Dorinda Craig for a Christmas party and Chinese auction. Members are asked to bring a dish for a potluck. The hostesses are Dorinda Craig, Jamie Helton and Gail Baust.
Olive Blvd. Luminaries to be featured
The Olive Boulevard Homeowners Association will light the Boulevard Luminaries at dusk on Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8.
MES to host Future Tiger Night
Murray Elementary will host its Future Tiger Night for all 2020 kindergarten children from 5:30-6:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. The night will include learning and receiving strategies to help children learn, grow and prepare for kindergarten. Families will visit the kindergarten classrooms, tour the school and meet the MES teachers. A free meal for all families will conclude the evening. For questions, call the school at 270-753-5022.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet from 9-10 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Barbara Lively at 502-598-9252.
Back Pack program needs items
Need Line needs to stock its shelves for the Back Pack program and needed are individual-size food items including 100 percent juice, Pop Tarts, single-serve cereal boxes, single-serve cheese and crackers, pudding cups, applesauce cups and single-serve fruit cups. No peanut items due to children with peanut allergies. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Celebrate Recovery to meet
Celebrate Recovery is a 12-step Christ-centered recovery meeting program for anyone who struggles with hurts, habits or hang-ups. Meetings are held from 6:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church on KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-6695.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Tucker Cemetery in Kirksey is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be sent to Sabrina Karraker, 1014 Crossland Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Items for Need Line Christmas Boxes
Food items needed to complete 800 Christmas Food Boxes are 800 cans of sweet potatoes; 720 cans of chicken broth; 500 boxes of candy canes; 200 cans cranberry sauce; 100 boxes of macaroni and cheese, 800 dozen eggs and 400 turkeys or hams. For more information, contact Need Line at 270-753-6333.
