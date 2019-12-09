CCPL Board meets Tuesday
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10. The public is invited to attend.
Youth Center to hold Christmas party
Main Street Youth Center’s Christmas Celebration and Pizza Party will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Main Street Youth Center. Activities include a visit from Santa, skits and performances. All children and families are invited to participate. For more information, contact Rosa Hudspeth at 270-227-4852.
MWC Sigma Dept. will meet Monday
The Sigma Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at the clubhouse for a Christmas celebration. The hostesses are Ann Marie Tanner and Miranda Terry.
Murray Star Chapter to meet
The Murray Star Chapter No. 433 Order of the Eastern Star will meet Tuesday, Dec. 10. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. and the meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
Christmas activities offered at Kenlake
Breakfast with Santa and Christmas Bazaar will be held at Kenlake Lodge from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Breakfast with Santa will be from 8-10:30 a.m. Lunch specials will be offered. More than 20 local artisans and vendors will be participating. Donations of canned goods will be accepted for the Marshall County Need Line.
CC Genealogical Society will meet
The Calloway County Genealogical and Historical Society will have its annual Christmas lunch meeting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, in the New Parish Hall of St. John’s Episcopal Church. Those planning to attend should call or text 601-842-4036 and are encouraged to bring a side dish or dessert that has been a family favorite through the years. Recipe copies to share are also encouraged. The meat and drinks will be furnished. All interested are invited to attend.
Imagination Library to hold rebate night
A rebate night for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library will be offered at the Cheri Theater with the showing of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9. Movies are $6 and a portion of the proceeds will be used for free books for children through the DPIL.
MWC Delta Dept. meets Wednesday
The Delta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Cracker Barrel. The hostess is Cynthia Barnes.
Volunteers sought for Christmas reading
Community volunteers and first responders will read excerpts from Truman’s Capote’s “A Christmas Memory,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Calloway County Public Library. This is the third annual holiday reading and the event is free and open to the public. To volunteer as a reader, contact Constance Alexander at constancealexander@twc.com.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet from 9-10 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Barbara Lively at 502-598-9252.
Celebrate Recovery to meet
Celebrate Recovery is a 12-step Christ-centered recovery meeting program for anyone who struggles with hurts, habits or hang-ups. Meetings are held from 6:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church on KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-6695.
Bingo to be held Tuesdays at KoC
The public is invited to Bingo Night, held every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 332 Squire Road. For more information call Kevin at 270-293-7061.
VFW offers help to veterans
The service officer for VFW Post 6291, Charles ‘Chuck’ Fuller, will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays at the VFW Office in the Heritage Hall Building on the campus of Murray State University, to assist veterans and families in understanding veteran benefits. For more information, call 270-873-5384 and leave a message.
Dialysis support group to meet
A dialysis support group meeting will be at 4 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Center for Health and Wellness. The meeting is open to patients, family members or community members who are affected by, know someone affected by, or are interested in learning more about kidney disease and dialysis. For more information, call Tasha Mitchell 270-759-3080.
Good Life offers trip
The Murray Bank Good Life will host a Castles, Flowers and Falls trip in May 2020. The trip will include the 1000 Islands region of New York with a cruise on the St. Lawrence River, a tour of Boldt Castle, Belhurst Castle, The Finger Lakes and a tour of the George Eastman house. There will be an opportunity to experience Rochester’s Lilac Festival before traveling to Niagara Falls, Ontario, where a visit to the historic torn of Niagara-on-the-Lakes will be included. A boat ride on the Hornblower Niagara will take the group up close to the American and Horse Shoe Falls. Only a few seats are remaining. If interested, contact Brenda Sykes at 270-767-4252 or email bsykes@themurraybank.com.
CC Conservation Board meets Tuesday
The Calloway County Conservation Board will meet at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Tom’s Restaurant. For questions, call 270-767-0491.
Cemetery seeks donations
The McCuiston Cemetery in New Concord is in need of funds for the upkeep of the cemetery. Send donations to Debbra and Sammy Smith, 117 Tree Top Lane, Murray, KY 42071.
