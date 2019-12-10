MWC Home Dept. to meet
The Home Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at August Moon Restaurant for its Christmas party. Members are asked to bring donations for Toys for Tots. The hostess is Judy Stahler.
Youth Center to hold Christmas party
Main Street Youth Center’s Christmas Celebration and Pizza Party will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Main Street Youth Center. Activities include a visit from Santa, skits and performances. All children and families are invited to participate. For more information, contact Rosa Hudspeth at 270-227-4852.
Christmas activities offered at Kenlake
Breakfast with Santa and Christmas Bazaar will be held at Kenlake Lodge from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Breakfast with Santa will be from 8-10:30 a.m. Lunch specials will be offered. More than 20 local artisans and vendors will be participating. Donations of canned goods will be accepted for the Marshall County Need Line.
MWC Delta Dept. meets Wednesday
The Delta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Cracker Barrel. The hostess is Cynthia Barnes.
Volunteers sought for Christmas reading
Community volunteers and first responders will read excerpts from Truman’s Capote’s “A Christmas Memory,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Calloway County Public Library. This is the third annual holiday reading and the event is free and open to the public. To volunteer as a reader, contact Constance Alexander at constancealexander@twc.com.
MWC Zeta Dept. meets Thursday
The Zeta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the clubhouse for its Christmas party. The hostess is Betty Sue Vinson.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy, Bill Cowan and Ray Campbell of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call Kennedy at 270-752-3333.
Senior bowling available
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $10 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
VFW Post 6291 to meet Thursday
VFW Post 6291 will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the National Guard Armory. For more information, call David Wilson at 770-841-2780.
Soup for the Soul serves weeknights
Soup for the Soul Community Kitchen serves free dinner each night Monday-Friday, from 4-6 p.m., at 411 Maple Street, downtown Murray. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 270-759-0800.
Cemetery seeks donations
Salem Baptist Church Cemetery is in need of donations for upkeep of the cemetery. Send donations to Johnny Williams, 9263 KY 94 West, Murray, KY 42071, or Larry Callihan, 7116 KY 94 West, Murray, KY 42071. For questions, call 270-435-4163.
Back Pack program needs items
Need Line needs to stock its shelves for the Back Pack program and needed are individual-size food items including 100 percent juice, Pop Tarts, single-serve cereal boxes, single-serve cheese and crackers, pudding cups, applesauce cups and single-serve fruit cups. No peanut items due to children with peanut allergies. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Youth center seeks snacks
Main Street Youth Center is in need of individually wrapped snacks. Donations may be dropped off at the youth center from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at 513 South Fourth St. For more information, call the center at 270-753-8336.
