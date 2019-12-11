Meals on Wheels fundraisers offered
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center is sponsoring a Meals on Wheels To-Go Meal Fundraiser on Wednesday, Dec. 18. The meal consists of chicken and dressing, sweet potato casserole, green beans and Don’s dessert at a cost of $6. Orders must be made by Tuesday, Dec. 17, and picked up from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18. Also available are bulk holiday orders. A half-pan will serve 12 people and orders can be taken for hashbrown casserole, sweet potato casserole or chicken and dressing, all for $18 each. These orders must be made and prepaid by Friday, Dec. 13, and picked up from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23. All of the proceeds from the meal fundraisers supports the Meals on Wheels program. To order, call 270-753-0929 or email dbarger@murrayseniorcenter.com.
MWC Home Dept. to meet
The Home Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at August Moon Restaurant for its Christmas party. Members are asked to bring donations for Toys for Tots. The hostess is Judy Stahler.
Youth Center to hold Christmas party
Main Street Youth Center’s Christmas Celebration and Pizza Party will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Main Street Youth Center. Activities include a visit from Santa, skits and performances. All children and families are invited to participate. For more information, contact Rosa Hudspeth at 270-227-4852.
VFW Post 6291 to meet Thursday
VFW Post 6291 will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the National Guard Armory. For more information, call David Wilson at 770-841-2780.
Christmas activities offered at Kenlake
Breakfast with Santa and Christmas Bazaar will be held at Kenlake Lodge from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Breakfast with Santa will be from 8-10:30 a.m. Lunch specials will be offered. More than 20 local artisans and vendors will be participating. Donations of canned goods will be accepted for the Marshall County Need Line.
Volunteers sought for Christmas reading
Community volunteers and first responders will read excerpts from Truman’s Capote’s “A Christmas Memory,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Calloway County Public Library. This is the third annual holiday reading and the event is free and open to the public. To volunteer as a reader, contact Constance Alexander at constancealexander@twc.com.
MWC Zeta Dept. meets Thursday
The Zeta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the clubhouse for its Christmas party. The hostess is Betty Sue Vinson.
Back Pack program needs items
Need Line needs to stock its shelves for the Back Pack program and needed are individual-size food items including 100 percent juice, Pop Tarts, single-serve cereal boxes, single-serve cheese and crackers, pudding cups, applesauce cups and single-serve fruit cups. No peanut items due to children with peanut allergies. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Youth center seeks snacks
Main Street Youth Center is in need of individually wrapped snacks. Donations may be dropped off at the youth center from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at 513 South Fourth St. For more information, call the center at 270-753-8336.
Al-Anon Support Group meets Thursday
An Al-Anon Support Group meets at 6 p.m. each Thursday, at the Southside Shopping Center, Suite J. For more information, call Barb at 270-978-1954.
Young Cemetery seeks donations
Funds are needed for the upkeep of Young Cemetery. Send contributions to Young Cemetery, 624 Vaughns Grove Little River Road, Pembroke, KY 42266.
CASA needs volunteers
CASA by the Lakes will be offering winter volunteer training in January 2020. Learn how to help by visiting www.casabythelakes.org or call 270-761-0164.
MAG events offered monthly
The Murray Art Guild’s Gallery at 500 N. Fourth St., holds art exhibitions, workshops and classes on a monthly basis. The Guild is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment. For more information on upcoming events, contact the office at murrayartguild@murray-ky.net or call 270-753-4059.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.