Food pantry to be open Tuesday
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will open its food pantry and clothes closet from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail and is open to the public.
Items still needed for Christmas boxes
Need Line still needs eggs, margarine and candy canes for their Christmas Food Boxes. The boxes will be assembled Friday, Dec. 13, for pickup for seniors on Dec. 19 and for others on Dec. 21. Donations may be taken to 509 N. Eighth St. or call 270-753-6333 for more information.
Meals on Wheels fundraisers offered
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center is sponsoring a Meals on Wheels To-Go Meal Fundraiser on Wednesday, Dec. 18. The meal consists of chicken and dressing, sweet potato casserole, green beans and Don’s dessert at a cost of $6. Orders must be made by Tuesday, Dec. 17, and picked up from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18. Also available are bulk holiday orders. A half-pan will serve 12 people and orders can be taken for hashbrown casserole, sweet potato casserole or chicken and dressing, all for $18 each. These orders must be made and prepaid by Friday, Dec. 13, and picked up from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23. All of the proceeds from the meal fundraisers supports the Meals on Wheels program. To order, call 270-753-0929 or email dbarger@murrayseniorcenter.com.
Volunteers sought for Christmas reading
Community volunteers and first responders will read excerpts from Truman’s Capote’s “A Christmas Memory,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Calloway County Public Library. This is the third annual holiday reading and the event is free and open to the public. To volunteer as a reader, contact Constance Alexander at constancealexander@twc.com.
Democratic Executive Committee to meet
The Calloway County Democratic Executive Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Pagliai’s.
MHS SBDM Council meets Wednesday
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, in the MHS Conference Room. All interested are invited to attend.
Bingo to be held Tuesdays at KoC
The public is invited to Bingo Night, held every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 332 Squire Road. For more information call Kevin at 270-293-7061.
MES SBDM Council will meet
The Murray Elementary School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, in the library.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet from 9-10 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Barbara Lively at 502-598-9252.
Celebrate Recovery to meet
Celebrate Recovery is a 12-step Christ-centered recovery meeting program for anyone who struggles with hurts, habits or hang-ups. Meetings are held from 6:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church on KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-6695.
Veterans assistance offered at VFW Post
The service officer for VFW Post 6291, Charles ‘Chuck’ Fuller, will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays at the VFW Office in the Heritage Hall Building on the campus of Murray State University, to assist veterans and families in understanding veteran benefits. For more information, call 270-873-5384 and leave a message.
Magazine Club to meet
The Murray Magazine Club will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Murray Country Club (note change in venue). Beth Buchanan is the hostess and Debbie Drane will provide the devotion. Members please remember to bring any wrapped book.
American Legion meets Thursday
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, Dec. 19, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship will be at 6:30 p.m. and the business meeting is at 7 p.m. This is a week earlier due to the Christmas holiday. All veterans are invited to attend.
Blood donation opportunity
An opportunity to donate blood for the American Red Cross will be from 12:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at First Presbyterian Church.
Hazel Woman’s’ Club will meet
The Hazel Woman’s Club will meet for its Christmas Party at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Hazel Community Center. The hostesses are Mary Ann Orr and Laura Tucker.
Good Life offers trip
The Murray Bank Good Life will host a Castles, Flowers and Falls trip in May 2020. The trip will include the 1000 Islands region of New York with a cruise on the St. Lawrence River, a tour of Boldt Castle, Belhurst Castle, The Finger Lakes and a tour of the George Eastman house. There will be an opportunity to experience Rochester’s Lilac Festival before traveling to Niagara Falls, Ontario, where a visit to the historic torn of Niagara-on-the-Lakes will be included. A boat ride on the Hornblower Niagara will take the group up close to the American and Horse Shoe Falls. Only a few seats are remaining. If interested, contact Brenda Sykes at 270-767-4252 or email bsykes@themurraybank.com.
Cemetery seeks donations
Donations for the upkeep of Mt. Zion Cemetery may be made to Sabrina Karraker, 1014 Crossland Road, Murray, KY 42071.
