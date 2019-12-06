No Room at the Inn to be presented
The Murray-Calloway County Homeless Coalition will present No Room in The Inn, featuring more than 100 Nativity scenes from around the world inside the Murray Family Church on the court square. This event will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Tickets may be purchased at the door. Also offered will be a mashed potato bar and sweet treats by Shanna Smith, along with live music by Blake Vacca, Annette Torsak and others. There will be activities for children, and cookies and hot chocolate provided by Soup for the Soul.
Live Nativity to be presented
The United Methodist Churches of Calloway County will host the annual Live Nativity from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Murray State University Cherry Expo Center. There will be live sheep, donkeys and camels, and a children’s reading station. Sandwiches and snacks will be served. Admission is free and the event is handicapped accessible.
Breakfast with Santa to be Dec. 7
Breakfast With Santa, sponsored by the Sigma Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse at 704 Vine St. A visit with Santa, breakfast, cookie decorating, crafts and more will be offered. Participants should bring their own camera for photo opportunities. Tickets may be purchased at the door.
CC Conservation Board meets Tuesday
The Calloway County Conservation Board will meet at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Tom’s Restaurant. For questions, call 270-767-0491.
Olive Blvd. Luminaries to be featured
The Olive Boulevard Homeowners Association will light the Boulevard Luminaries at dusk on Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8.
Holiday Tour of Homes to be Dec. 8
The Holiday Tour of Homes, sponsored by the Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, will be from 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Five homes will be featured - Dan and Angel Renick, 1114 County Cork Drive; Doug and Wanda Mullins, 140 Legacy Lane; Debbie Colson, 111 Poplar St., Suite 301; Larry and Jobeth England, 2114 Glenwood; and Hertown at 1338 KY 121 South. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at The Murray Ledger & Times, Country Heaven Home Decor and Gifts, or at the door of each of the homes. Proceeds will benefit Hertown and the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse.
Bake sale and luncheon to be held
Palestine United Methodist Church will host a bake sale and luncheon from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Chili, soup and beans will be served for donations. Pies, cakes, brownies and cookies will be available for purchase. The public is invited to attend.
CCPL Board meets Tuesday
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10. The public is invited to attend.
Youth Center to hold Christmas party
Main Street Youth Center’s Christmas Celebration and Pizza Party will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Main Street Youth Center. Activities include a visit from Santa, skits and performances. All children and families are invited to participate. For more information, contact Rosa Hudspeth at 270-227-4852.
CCRTA meets Monday
The Calloway County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse. The program will be presented by Tim Abrams on the state of KRTA, with a catered meal at a cost of $11. Members are asked to bring canned goods for Soup for the Soul.
Santa Claus to be downtown
Santa Claus will return to his little red house in downtown Murray from 2-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
Winter Carnival to be presented Saturday
The Calloway County Public Library and Friends of the Calloway County Public Library will host a Winter Carnival from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, following the Rotary Christmas Parade. The event will be in the back parking lot and garden area, but participants are asked to enter the main doors where they will receive a bracelet to allow them entry to the carnival. The event is free and open for children and adults of all ages. Children not yet in high school must be accompanied by an adult.
Imagination Library to hold rebate night
A rebate night for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library will be offered at the Cheri Theater with the showing of “Christmas Vacation” at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9. Movies are $6 and a portion of the proceeds will be used for free books for children through the DPIL.
Clark to hold book signing
Linda Clark will have a book signing of her book, “Coming Home to Wiswell,” at the New Life Christian Book Store from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
MWC Sigma Dept. will meet Monday
The Sigma Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at the clubhouse for a Christmas celebration. The hostesses are Ann Marie Tanner and Miranda Terry.
CCPL to close early Saturday
The Calloway County Public Library will close at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, to prepare for the Winter Carnival.
Murray Star Chapter to meet
The Murray Star Chapter No. 433 Order of the Eastern Star will meet Tuesday, Dec. 10. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. and the meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Lassiter Cemetery No. 6 is in need of donations for the upkeep of the grounds. Please mail donations to Lassiter Cemetery Fund, Linda Armstrong, 858 Galloway Road, Mayfield, KY 42066.
