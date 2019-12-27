Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
CCPL announces holiday hours
The Calloway County Public Library will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, and closed on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2020.
CASA seeks volunteers
CASA by the Lakes will be offering winter volunteer training in January 2020. To sign up to be a volunteer for a child going through abuse or neglect in Calloway and Marshall County, visit www.casabythelakes.org or call 270-761-0164.
WATCH needs aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Reformers Unanimous meets Fridays
Reformers Unanimous, a Bible-based addiction program, meets at 7 p.m. every Friday at Eastwood Baptist Church at 2191 KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-1834.
Donations needed for cemetery upkeep
The Friendship Cemetery at 50 Kirk Ridge Road is in need of donations to help with the future care and upkeep of the cemetery. Mail donations to The Friendship Cemetery Fund, 58 Rippling Creek Drive, Murray, KY 42071. For more information, contact Brian Overbey, board treasurer, at 270-873-2558.
FBC Library open to public
The First Baptist Church Library offers Bible studies that may be checked out long-term for Sunday school classes, small group studies or personal use. Selections include studies by Kyle Idleman, David Platt, Sheila Walsh, Chip Ingram, Beth Moore and others. New Christian books and media are added on a daily basis. Library cards are free and not based on church affiliation. The FBC Library is at 302 S. Fourth St. and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and before and after church services on Sunday and Wednesday. For more information, call 270-753-1282.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.