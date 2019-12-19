Santa Claus to be downtown
Santa Claus will be in his little red house on the court square in downtown Murray from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21; 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22; noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, and Tuesday, Dec. 24.
Bell ringers needed for Salvation Army
The local Salvation Army Service Unit is needing bell ringers for the evenings through Monday, Dec. 23, from 4-8 p.m. at Walmart. Those who would like to volunteer may call Kerry Lambert at 270-753-7265 and leave a message for the day they are available.
Angels Attic seeks items
The Angels Attic Thrift Shop at 972 Chestnut St. is in need of items as it continues to provide funding for Angels Community Clinic and the Gentry House and provide assistance to other local agencies. Specific needs are clothing for all ages, furniture, appliances, household items and toys. Items can be received Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or call 270-762-0505 for pick-up.
CCPL announces holiday hours
The Calloway County Public Library will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Wednesday, Dec. 25, for the Christmas holiday. On Tuesday, Dec. 31, the hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2020.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
Youth center seeks snacks
Main Street Youth Center is in need of individually wrapped snacks. Donations may be dropped off at the youth center from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at 513 South Fourth St. For more information, call the center at 270-753-8336.
Cemetery seeks donations
The New Providence Cemetery is in need of donations for mowing and resetting fallen stones. Mail donations to New Providence Cemetery Fund, c/o Barry Grogan, trustee, 3328 New Providence Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Murray Electric Board to meet
The Murray Electric Board will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, in the Carroll Conference Room at 205 N. Fourth St.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is low on chili, complete pancake mix, pancake syrup, cereal, eggs, frozen mixed vegetables, tomato juice and crackers. Personal items are extremely low and needed are toilet paper, dish liquid, laundry detergent, shampoo and soap. Large brown bags and plastic storage bags are also requested. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Need Line is a United Way agency. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Alcoholics Anonymous lists schedule
Murray Alcoholics Anonymous holds meetings at 615 S. 12th St., Suite J, in the Southside Shopping Center behind Regions Bank. All meetings are non-smoking. Closed meetings are for people who think they have a problem with alcohol and want to give it up. Open meetings are for anyone who wants to attend an AA meeting. The regular schedule is: Sunday: 1 p.m. (open), 8 p.m. 12x12 study (closed); Monday: noon (open), 6 p.m. ladies’ meeting (closed), 8 p.m. (open); Tuesday: noon (open), 8 p.m. (closed); Wednesday: 11 a.m. Good Old Timers meeting (closed), 6 p.m. ladies’ meeting (closed), 8 p.m. 11th Step meeting (open); Thursday: noon (open), 8 p.m. Study of the Big Book (open); Friday: noon Study of the Big Book (open), 8 p.m. newcomers meeting (open); Saturday: 10 a.m. Breakfast of Champions (open), 8 p.m. speaker meeting (open). For information, call Bearl, 270-226-3971; Adam, 270-703-4505, Holly, 270-227-2675 or Laurie, 731-336-7592.
Reformers Unanimous meets Friday
Reformers Unanimous, a Bible-based addiction program, meets at 7 p.m. every Friday at Eastwood Baptist Church at 2191 KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-1834.
